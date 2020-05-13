How To Bet Horse Racing Podcast: Bruno DeJulio on Handicapping Churchill Downs

Live racing returns to Churchill Downs on Saturday, May 16, with full fields of horses from throughout the country and in various stages of their form cycles.

To help handicappers make sense of what trends might develop and how to wager accordingly, Brisnet’s Ed DeRosa welcomes clocker Bruno DeJulio to the TwinSpires How To Bet Horse Racing Podcast.

DeJulio’s Bruno with the Works product will provide insight on each day’s racing card, but ahead of its availability he talks with Ed about training regimen, jockeys, and a key variable to look for when two-year-old racing begins.

To access all Churchill Downs handicapping products, including FREE premium past performances, CLICK HERE.