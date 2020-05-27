Keeneland granted five racing days in July

Keeneland has received approval from the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission to conduct a spectator-free, five-day meet from July 8-12. An arrangement was worked out between Keeneland and Ellis Park, which previously held possession of live racing dates in the state that week.

“Keeneland appreciates the quick response of the Commission to our request, and we applaud all their work on behalf of Kentucky racing during these unprecedented times,” Keeneland President and CEO Bill Thomason said. “We also thank Ellis Park for their cooperation in this process and for making these non-traditional dates available to Keeneland. We look forward to sharing more details about the Summer Meet in the coming weeks.”

The track plans to run 9-to-10 races a day, including 10 graded stakes postponed from the traditional April spring meet that was canceled in its entirety due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meet will be anchored by the Blue Grass (G2) and Ashland (G1), the track’s premier Kentucky Derby (G1) and Kentucky Oaks (G1) preps which award qualifying points of 100-40-20-10 to the top four finishers for the Churchill Downs events rescheduled to September.