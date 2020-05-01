North American Allowance Results May 1

|OP, 10TH, AOC, $62,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 5-1.
|6—
|SPEND SPEND SPEND, m, 5, Majestic Warrior–Holiday Shopping, by Harlan’s Holiday. ($120,000 ’16 OBSAUG; $225,000 2017 OBSMAR). O-Bederian,Harry, Kamberian, Harout, Nakkashian, Hagop and Baltas, Richard, B-Whisper Hill Farm LLC (KY), T-Richard Baltas, J-Flavien Prat, $37,200.
|10—
|Unique Factor, f, 4, The Factor–Try to Catch Her, by Broken Vow. ($7,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Holden, Marylou and Lund, Valorie, B-Sebastien G Murat, Martin Keogh, Justin Wojczynski & Gemma Freeman (KY), $12,400.
|13—
|Stirred, f, 4, Shakin It Up–Fay Na Na, by Majestic Warrior. ($52,000 ’17 KEEJAN; $150,000 2018 OBSMAR). O-Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners, B-Darrell Curry (KY), $6,200.
|Winning Time: 1:09 2/5 (ft)
|OP, 3RD, ALW, $61,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 5-1.
|4—
|TIDDLY, m, 5, Primary Suspect–Pass That Bottle, by Tale of the Cat. O-Witt, Ernie and Tucker, Robert L, B-Denver Thornton (AR), T-Ernie Witt II, J-Luis S. Quinonez, $36,600.
|1—
|Bettyann, f, 4, Sky Mesa–Extreme Ways, by Gold Case. O-Margaret D Hawk, B-Margaret D Power Hawk (AR), $12,200.
|8—
|Too Pretty, f, 3, Alternation–Pretty Toni, by Bold Anthony. O-Christian, Richard B and J J Thoroughbreds, B-FIVE STAR RACING (AR), $6,100.
|Winning Time: 1:11 2/5 (ft)
|GP, 10TH, AOC, $41,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5F, 5-1.
|7—
|OVER GATORS, f, 4, Overdriven–Go Gators, by Southern Image. O-Kenny Vespo, B-Kenneth Vespo (FL), T-Robert G. Smith, J-Miguel Angel Vasquez, $25,100.
|4—
|Prospective Diva, m, 5, Prospective–It’s Sophie, by Montbrook. ($1,000 ’16 OBSAUG). O-Southern Classic Racing Stable, B-Helen Y Painter (FL), $8,560.
|1—
|Queen Abarrio, f, 3, Gemologist–Miss Rhonda, by Put It Back. ($17,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Clap Embroidery, B-Craig L Wheeler (FL), $4,460.
|Winning Time: :58 3/5 (ft)
|TAM, 8TH, ALW, $20,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1M 40Y, 5-1.
|1—
|AGI’S CAIT, f, 4, Tale of the Cat–Let It Go Lady, by Cherokee Run. ($75,000 ’17 KEESEP; $250,000 2018 OBSMAR). O-Mellon Patch, Inc, B-Indian Creek, JRH Investments, LLC (KY), T-Michael B. Campbell, J-Harry Hernandez, $12,000.
|2—
|Foggy Flight, f, 4, Rattlesnake Bridge–Successful Verdict, by Successful Appeal. ($19,000 ’17 OBSOCT; $165,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Rabbah Bloodstock LLC, B-Hartley/De Renzo Thoroughbreds, LLC (FL), $4,200.
|11—
|Be Nimble, f, 4, The Factor–Cat Dance, by Forest Wildcat. O-William S Patterson, B-Patterson Bloodstock & Patterson andCompany (KY), $2,000.
|Winning Time: 1:41 3/5 (ft)
Leave a Reply