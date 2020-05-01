North American Allowance Results May 1

1—

AGI’S CAIT, f, 4, Tale of the Cat–Let It Go Lady, by Cherokee Run. ($75,000 ’17 KEESEP; $250,000 2018 OBSMAR). O-Mellon Patch, Inc, B-Indian Creek, JRH Investments, LLC (KY), T-Michael B. Campbell, J-Harry Hernandez, $12,000.