May 11, 2020

North American Allowance Results May 10

May 10, 2020

GP, 7TH, AOC, $40,200, 4YO/UP, 5F, 5-10.
10— TREV, g, 10, Exclusive Quality–East Lake Classic, by Orientate. ($30,000 2012 OBSJUN). O-Asterace Group, LLC, B-Sherry R Mansfield & Kenneth HDavis (FL), T-Georgina Baxter, J-Emisael Jaramillo, $25,800.
8— Life in Shambles, g, 9, Broken Vow–Life (FR), by Anabaa. O-Winning Move Stable, B-C Clement & Don M Robinson (KY), $7,560.
6— Shared Legacy, c, 4, Candy Ride (ARG)–Common Hope, by Storm Cat. O-Nimet Arif Kurtel, B-Nimet Arif Kurtel (KY), $3,600.
Winning Time: :58 1/5 (sy)
GP, 9TH, AOC, $38,000, 4YO/UP, 6F, 5-10.
6— WHERE PARADISE LAY, g, 4, Into Mischief–Walkwithapurpose, by Candy Ride (ARG). O-Brendan P Walsh, B-Sagamore Farm (MD), T-Brendan P. Walsh, J-Tyler Gaffalione, $22,800.
2— Frosted Grace, c, 4, Mark Valeski–Class, by Thunder Gulch. ($10,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Reeves Thoroughbred Racing and Branch, William, B-Brereton C Jones (KY), $8,360.
1— Magic Tapit, g, 6, Tapit–Magical Affair, by Giant’s Causeway. O-Chiefswood Stables Limited, B-Chiefswood Stables Limited (ON), $4,180.
Winning Time: 1:10 3/5 (sy)

