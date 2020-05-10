North American Allowance Results May 10

|GP, 9TH, AOC, $38,000, 4YO/UP, 6F, 5-10.
|6—
|WHERE PARADISE LAY, g, 4, Into Mischief–Walkwithapurpose, by Candy Ride (ARG). O-Brendan P Walsh, B-Sagamore Farm (MD), T-Brendan P. Walsh, J-Tyler Gaffalione, $22,800.
|2—
|Frosted Grace, c, 4, Mark Valeski–Class, by Thunder Gulch. ($10,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Reeves Thoroughbred Racing and Branch, William, B-Brereton C Jones (KY), $8,360.
|1—
|Magic Tapit, g, 6, Tapit–Magical Affair, by Giant’s Causeway. O-Chiefswood Stables Limited, B-Chiefswood Stables Limited (ON), $4,180.
|Winning Time: 1:10 3/5 (sy)
