North American Allowance Results May 15

|SA, 3RD, AOC, $55,254, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 5-15.
|6—
|OIL CAN KNIGHT, g, 4, Can the Man–Makeitagame, by El Corredor. ($50,000 ’17 FTKJUL). O-Zolotas, Steven and Zolotas, Sabina Romo, B-Michelle Morehead, Mallory Morehead & Matthew Morehead (KY), T-Steve Knapp, J-Edwin A. Maldonado, $30,600.
|4—
|Kneedeepinsnow, c, 4, Flat Out–Michelleinhearts, by Lion Heart. ($42,000 ’16 KEENOV; $130,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Ruis Racing LLC, B-BWB Bloodstock, LLC & WDS Bloodstock (KY), $10,200.
|3—
|Galilean, c, 4, Uncle Mo–Fresia, by El Prado (IRE). ($60,000 ’17 BESAUG; $600,000 2018 BES2YO). O-West Point Thoroughbreds, Barker, Denise, Sandbrook, William, Magnier, John, Tabor, Michael B and Smith, Derrick, B-Bar C Racing Stables Inc (CA), $7,956.
|Winning Time: 1:03 2/5 (ft)
|SA, 5TH, AOC, $54,418, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 5-15.
|3—
|ELLIE ARROWAY, f, 4, Street Boss–Brilliant Future, by Mingun. ($180,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Hronis Racing LLC, B-Lawrence Marshall Opas MD,Frank Sinatra MD & John Jain MD (KY), T-John W. Sadler, J-Victor Espinoza, $30,600.
|11—
|Gypsy Spirit (GB), f, 4, Gregorian (IRE)–Romany Gypsy (GB), by Indesatchel (IRE). (6,000gns ’17 TATOCT; 160,000gns 2019 TATDEC). O-Red Baron’s Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC, B-Bearstone Stud Ltd (GB), $10,200.
|1—
|Heathers Grey, f, 4, The Factor–Jinny Jump Up, by Jump Start. ($80,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Sayjay Racing LLC, B-Frederick C Wieting (KY), $6,120.
|Winning Time: 1:34 1/5 (fm)
|SA, 1ST, AOC, $53,500, 3YO, 5 1/2FT, 5-15.
|6—
|SHE’S SO SPECIAL, f, 3, Hard Spun–Born Special, by Pulpit. ($60,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners, B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc (KY), T-Peter Miller, J-Flavien Prat, $30,600.
|7—
|Commander (FR), g, 3, War Command–Dance Toupie (FR), by Dansili (GB). O-Sinott Family Trust, B-Mathieu Dahuzan-Garros & Bihari B Modi (FR), $10,200.
|10—
|Thanks Mr. Eidson, c, 3, More Than Ready–Nest Egg, by Eskendereya. ($210,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Del Secco DCS Racing, B-Dell Ridge Farm, LLC (KY), $6,120.
|Winning Time: 1:02 4/5 (fm)
|CT, 8TH, ALW, $29,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 5-14.
|8—
|SILK STOCKING, f, 4, Drosselmeyer–Cup o’ Luck, by Borrego. ($3,000 ’17 FTMOCT). O-Carisa A Figgins, B-Woodslane Farm (KY), T-Ollie L. Figgins, III, J-Gerald Almodovar, $17,175.
|5—
|Azzurra, f, 4, Capo Bastone–Wild in Manila, by Wild Rush. O-Antonio Scotto DiCarlo, B-Antonio Scotto Di Carlo (WV), $5,725.
|6—
|Ocean Lilly, f, 4, Flashback–Miss Henny Penny, by Half Ours. ($50,000 ’17 FTMOCT). O-Smart Angle LLP, B-Catherine K Jennings & Scott Mallory (WV), $2,863.
|Winning Time: 1:46 1/5 (ft)
