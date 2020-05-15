North American Allowance Results May 15

6—

OIL CAN KNIGHT, g, 4, Can the Man–Makeitagame, by El Corredor. ($50,000 ’17 FTKJUL). O-Zolotas, Steven and Zolotas, Sabina Romo, B-Michelle Morehead, Mallory Morehead & Matthew Morehead (KY), T-Steve Knapp, J-Edwin A. Maldonado, $30,600.