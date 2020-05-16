North American Allowance Results May 16

|CD, 10TH, AOC, $83,295, 3YO, F, 7F, 5-16.
|8—
|FOUR GRACES, f, 3, Majesticperfection–Ivory Empress, by Seeking the Gold. O-Whitham Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Whitham Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), T-Ian R. Wilkes, J-Julien R. Leparoux, $46,560.
|5—
|Miss T Too, f, 3, Into Mischief–Midnight Ballet, by Midnight Lute. O-Stoneway Farm, B-Stoneway Farm (KY), $16,200.
|11—
|Aurelia Garland, f, 3, Constitution–Azalea Belle, by Dixie Union. ($185,000 ’18 FTSAUG). O-Bolton, George, Hoyeau, Arthur and Mathiesen, Mark, B-Todd Frederick, Chad Frederick &Phoenix Farm and Racing (KY), $8,100.
|Winning Time: 1:22 1/5 (ft)
|CD, 11TH, ALW, $83,245, 3YO, F, 5 1/2F, 5-16.
|2—
|REAGAN’S EDGE, f, 3, Competitive Edge–Dayienu, by Sunday Break (JPN). ($45,000 ’17 FTKNOV; $30,000 ’18 FTKJUL; $77,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-David Ingordo, B-Mauk One Farm (KY), T-Cherie DeVaux, J-Jose Lezcano, $48,280.
|3—
|Call On Mischief, f, 3, Into Mischief–Callmethesqueeze, by Awesome Again. ($250,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Phoenix Thoroughbred III, B-Forging Oaks Farm, LLC (KY), $16,800.
|4—
|Karak, f, 3, Karakontie (JPN)–Down The Well (IRE), by Mujadil. ($22,000 ’17 KEENOV; $365,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Breeze Easy, LLC, B-Parrish Hill Farm, Amanda Roach Cole & Karakontie Syndicate (KY), $8,400.
|Winning Time: 1:03 2/5 (ft)
|CD, 8TH, ALW, $80,700, 3YO/UP, 1M, 5-16.
|17—
|DINAR, c, 4, Union Rags–Internal Affair, by Orientate. ($90,000 2018 OBSJUN). O-Al Rashid Stables, LLC, B-Royal Oak Farm, LLC (KY), T-Cherie DeVaux, J-Tyler Gaffalione, $46,560.
|9—
|Motagally, c, 4, Union Rags–Baby J, by J Be K. ($650,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Shadwell Stable, B-Lynn B Schiff (KY), $16,200.
|10 (DH) —
|Sea of Hope, c, 4, Quality Road–Part the Seas, by Stormy Atlantic. ($165,000 ’17 KEEJAN). O-Sumaya US Stable, B-Glencrest Farm LLC (KY), $6,075.
|14 (DH) —
|Mantra, g, 4, Violence–Golden Say, by Golden Missile. ($90,000 2018 OBSJUN). O-J&G Stables LLC and Vaccarezza, Nicholas, B-Ernest C Frohboese (KY), $6,075.
|Winning Time: 1:36 (ft)
|CD, 4TH, AOC, $77,061, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 5-16.
|2—
|MONOMOY GIRL, m, 5, Tapizar–Drumette, by Henny Hughes. ($100,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Dubb, M, Monomoy Stables, LLC, The Elkstone Group, LLC (Stuart Grant) and Bethlehem Stables LLC, B-Fpf LLC & Highfield Ranch (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Florent Geroux, $48,868.
|4—
|Red Dane (ITY), m, 6, Red Rocks (IRE)–Lady Rangali (IRE), by Danehill Dancer (IRE). O-Calumet Farm, B-Centro Equino Arcadia Srl (ITY), $10,660.
|1—
|Miss Bigly, f, 4, Gemologist–Miss Puzzle (AUS), by Citidancer (IRE). ($120,000 ’16 KEENOV; $20,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Agave Racing Stable and Rockin Robin Racing Stable, B-SF Bloodstock (KY), $8,500.
|Winning Time: 1:36 2/5 (sy)
|SA, 4TH, AOC, $56,500, 3YO/UP, 1M, 5-16.
|2—
|AX MAN, g, 5, Misremembered–Shameful, by Flying Chevron. O-Earnhardt III, Patti and Hal J, B-Hal J Earnhardt (KY), T-Bob Baffert, J-Mike E. Smith, $33,600.
|1—
|Law Abidin Citizen, g, 6, Twirling Candy–Honest Answer, by Tale of the Cat. ($100,000 ’15 KEESEP). O-Agnew, Dan J, Schneider, Gerry and Xitco, John V, B-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc (KY), $11,200.
|6—
|Multiplier, g, 6, The Factor–Trippi Street, by Trippi. ($62,000 ’14 KEENOV). O-Wachtel Stable, Kerr, George J and Barber, Gary, B-Mark Stansell (KY), $6,720.
|Winning Time: 1:36 3/5 (ft)
|SA, 7TH, AOC, $54,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 5-16.
|7—
|DOGTAG, f, 4, War Front–Diamond Necklace, by Unbridled’s Song. O-LNJ Foxwoods, B-LNJ Foxwoods (KY), T-Richard E. Mandella, J-Umberto Rispoli, $31,800.
|5—
|Desert Oasis (GB), m, 5, Medaglia d’Oro–Shumoos, by Distorted Humor. (600,000gns ’16 TATOCT). O-Al Shira’aa Farms, B-Aislabie Bloodstock Ltd (GB), $10,600.
|1—
|Don’t Blame Judy, m, 5, Blame–Zultanite, by El Corredor. ($97,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Albert, R, Dunham, E, Lewkowitz, F, Lewkowitz, K and Sondereker, J, B-Michael Waresk Cane Street Stables (KY), $6,360.
|Winning Time: 1:34 (fm)
|SA, 2ND, AOC, $52,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 5-16.
|2—
|SONGOFTHEDESERT, m, 5, Desert Code–Unchanged Melody, by Tale of the Cat. O-Johnny Taboada, B-Oakcrest Stable (CA), T-Jonathan Wong, J-Abel Cedillo, $30,600.
|1—
|Time for Ebby, m, 7, Time to Get Even–Ebbets Field, by Touch Gold. ($17,000 ’14 CTNAUG). O-Thomsen Racing LLC and Knapp, Steve R, B-Terry C Lovingier (CA), $10,200.
|8—
|Silk From Heaven, f, 4, Richard’s Kid–Elegant in Silk, by Hard Spun. ($32,000 ’17 BESOCT). O-Palma, Hector O and Riggio, Dolores, B-DP Racing (CA), $6,120.
|Winning Time: 1:04 2/5 (ft)
|GP, 7TH, AOC, $44,500, 3YO/UP, 7F, 5-16.
|6—
|KROY, g, 6, The Factor–Pieria, by Atticus. ($185,000 ’15 FTSAUG). O-Midwest Thoroughbreds, Inc, B-Machmer Hall & Milan Kosanovich (FL), T-Danny Gargan, J-Luis Saez, $28,900.
|3—
|Almashriq, c, 4, War Front–Theyskens’ Theory, by Bernardini. ($1,200,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Shadwell Stable, B-AR Enterprises, LLC (KY), $8,800.
|2—
|Thunder Ride, g, 5, Pioneerof the Nile–Pontiana, by Deputy Minister. ($625,000 ’16 KEESEP; $69,000 2019 FTKHRA). O-My Purple Haze Stables, B-Gainesway Tbreds LTD, J & B Passerello, Graves, Howard & Ivanovich (KY), $4,800.
|Winning Time: 1:23 (ft)
|GP, 5TH, AOC, $39,000, 3YO, F, 7F, 5-16.
|14—
|GLASS CEILING, f, 3, Constitution–Fighter Wing, by Empire Maker. ($34,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-Schwartz, Martin S, R A Hill Stable and Corms Racing Stable, B-Twin Creeks Farm (KY), T-Danny Gargan, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $23,400.
|13—
|Addilyn, f, 3, Palace Malice–Moon Philly, by Malibu Moon. ($20,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Briannjenn Racing LLC, B-Dixiana Farms LLC (KY), $8,580.
|16—
|Money Never Sleeps, f, 3, Munnings–Unbridled Essence, by Essence of Dubai. O-My Purple Haze Stables, B-Red Oak Stable (KY), $4,290.
|Winning Time: 1:23 1/5 (ft)
|GP, 8TH, AOC, $39,000, 3YO, 1M, 5-16.
|6—
|CASINO GRANDE, c, 3, Cairo Prince–Selective, by Tapit. O-Calumet Farm, B-Calumet Farm (KY), T-Christophe Clement, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $23,400.
|1—
|Extraordinary, c, 3, Speightstown–Fiftyshadesofhay, by Pulpit. ($750,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-WinStar Farm LLC, China Horse Club and Stonestreet Stables LLC, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), $8,190.
|2—
|Edge of Fire, c, 3, Curlin–Leading Edge, by Tapit. O-Chiefswood Stables Limited, B-Chiefswood Stables Limited (ON), $3,900.
|Winning Time: 1:36 2/5 (ft)
|GG, 7TH, ALW, $34,060, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 5-16.
|1—
|BOUNDFORJAMAICA, f, 4, Drosselmeyer–Perimele, by Dehere. O-Madera Thoroughbreds Racing LLC, B-Peter Hills (KY), T-Victor M. Trujillo, J-Catalino Martinez, $18,000.
|9—
|Myangelcindy, m, 6, Coil–Unusual Music, by Unusual Heat. O-Barbara DeLima, B-Michael Stiehr (CA), $8,060.
|8—
|Dearborn, m, 5, Malibu Moon–Atrea, by Storm Cat. O-Brennan, Kevin and Stanton, Mark, B-Glen Hill Farm (FL), $3,720.
|Winning Time: 1:10 3/5 (ft)
|CT, 4TH, ALW, $29,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 5-15.
|6—
|BRIDGING THE GAP, f, 4, Fiber Sonde–Seetsang, by Fusaichi Pegasus. O-John D McKee, B-Don E Cain (KY), T-John D. McKee, J-Reshawn Latchman, $17,175.
|4—
|Star of Night, f, 3, Creative Cause–Splendiferous Moon, by Malibu Moon. O-Huntertown Farm LLC, B-Heinz J Steinmann (WV), $5,725.
|3—
|Dubai Was Lit, f, 4, Midshipman–Hot Sauce, by Prized. O-O’Sullivan Farms LLC, B-O’Sullivan Farms LLC (WV), $2,863.
|Winning Time: 1:17 (ft)
|CT, 8TH, ALW, $29,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 5-15.
|1—
|PARISIAN DIVA, f, 4, Freedom Child–Paris Heiress, by Wildcat Heir. O-Melinda B Golden, B-Melinda Golden (WV), T-Stacey R. Viands, J-J. D. Acosta, $17,250.
|2—
|Amelia Bedelia, f, 4, Fed Biz–French Sadie, by Successful Appeal. O-David M Raim, B-Schiano racing inc (WV), $5,750.
|5—
|Cameron Street, m, 5, Denis of Cork–Cruz Now, by Tiznow. O-John A Casey, B-Taylor Mountain Farm (WV), $2,875.
|Winning Time: 1:18 (ft)
|CT, 2ND, ALW, $28,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 5-16.
|4—
|POWER FORWARD, f, 3, Competitive Edge–Hard to Get, by Not for Love. O-Coleswood Farm, Inc, B-Coleswood Farm, Inc (WV), T-Jeff C. Runco, J-Arnaldo Bocachica, $16,800.
|7—
|Secret Castle, f, 3, Windsor Castle–Secret Tracker, by Cimarron Secret. O-Law Legacy Stables LLC and Brown, Ronney W, B-Law Legacy Stable, LLC & Ronney Brown (WV), $5,600.
|3—
|Treasured Bond, f, 4, Unbridled Energy–Steel Bond, by Quiet Enjoyment. O-Louise Poole, B-Williams Racing Corp (WV), $2,800.
|Winning Time: 1:19 3/5 (ft)
