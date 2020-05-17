North American Allowance Results May 17

GG, 5TH, AOC, $33,602, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 5-17.

4— ZIARAH (IRE), m, 5, Iffraaj (GB)–Ashtown Girl (IRE), by Exceed and Excel (AUS). (140,000EUR ’16 GOFORB; 20,000gns 2018 TATHIT). O-Charles, Ronald L and Gordon, Samuel, B-Barry Noonan (IRE), T-Manuel Badilla, J-Frank T. Alvarado, $19,200.

1— Morning Cynn, f, 4, Paynter–Curlin’s Gold, by Curlin. ($70,000 ’16 KEENOV). O-Calvert, Dorene S and C T R Stables LLC, B-VinMar Farm LLC (KY), $6,400.

3— Gettin Sideways, m, 5, Grazen–Striking Point, by Thunder Gulch. O-Kelly, Glyn C and MacLennan, Anne, B-Nick Alexander (CA), $4,992.