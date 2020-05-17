North American Allowance Results May 17

|CD, 9TH, AOC, $82,530, 3YO, 7F, 5-17.
|10—
|ART COLLECTOR, c, 3, Bernardini–Distorted Legacy, by Distorted Humor. O-Bruce Lunsford, B-W Bruce Lunsford (KY), T-Thomas Drury, Jr., J-Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr., $46,560.
|9—
|Toledo, c, 3, Into Mischief–Endless Chat, by Bernardini. O-Juddmonte Farms, Inc, B-Juddmonte Farms Inc (KY), $16,200.
|8—
|Wrecking Crew, r, 3, Sky Kingdom–Truelladeville, by Yes It’s True. ($18,000 ’17 KEENOV; $115,000 ’18 FTKJUL; $875,000 2019 FTFMAR). O-Rockingham Ranch, B-Westrock Stables (KY), $8,100.
|Winning Time: 1:22 3/5 (ft)
|CD, 7TH, ALW, $77,218, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 5-17.
|5—
|TEMPLE CITY TERROR, f, 4, Temple City–It Takes Two, by More Than Ready. ($22,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Pocket Aces Racing LLC, B-Upson Downs Farm (KY), T-Brendan P. Walsh, J-Joel Rosario, $46,560.
|8—
|Fierce Scarlett, f, 4, Scat Daddy–She Did Tell, by West by West. ($320,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Long Lake Stable LLC, Madaket Stables LLC, Coleman, Thomas and Doheny Racing Stable, B-Firefly Farm Racing, LLC (FL), $10,200.
|1—
|Edgee Angel, f, 3, Competitive Edge–Restless Angel, by Fusaichi Pegasus. ($47,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Self, Dorothy, Simms, Zack and Morgeson, Jay A, B-Stillmeadow Farm LLC (KY), $8,100.
|Winning Time: 1:37 2/5 (fm)
|SA, 6TH, AOC, $59,088, 3YO/UP, 6F, 5-17.
|7—
|COLLUSION ILLUSION, c, 3, Twirling Candy–Natalie Grace, by First Dude. ($50,000 ’18 KEESEP; $300,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Agnew, Dan J, Orr, Rodney E, Schneider, Jerry and Xitco, John V, B-Donald R Dizney, LLC (FL), T-Mark Glatt, J-Flavien Prat, $31,800.
|5—
|Tiger Dad, g, 4, Smiling Tiger–Q T Shae, by Unusual Heat. O-Devereaux, Mark and Gross, Scott, B-Mark Devereaux, Scott Gross & Mark Gross (CA), $13,780.
|2—
|Loud Mouth, c, 4, Boisterous–Drama Cat, by Tale of the Cat. O-Thomsen Racing, LLC, B-Tommy Town Thoroughbreds, LLC (CA), $8,268.
|Winning Time: 1:10 (ft)
|CD, 10TH, ALW, $58,309, 3YO, 5 1/2FT, 5-17.
|11—
|CHIMNEY ROCK, c, 3, Artie Schiller–What’s Your Point, by Wheaton. ($18,000 ’18 ESLYRL). O-Three Diamonds Farm, B-Stargazers, LLC & Clear Creek Stud Llc (LA), T-Michael J. Maker, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $29,680.
|4—
|Jack and Noah (FR), c, 3, Bated Breath (GB)–Winter Count, by Mizzen Mast. (47,000EUR ’18 ARQAUG; 160,000EUR 2019 ARQMAY). O-Gary Barber, B-Oceanic Bloodstock Inc & Ariane Gravereaux (FR), $10,600.
|3—
|Guildsman (FR), g, 3, Wootton Bassett (GB)–Dardiza (IRE), by Street Cry (IRE). (67,000EUR ’18 ARQOCT; 125,000EUR 2019 ARQMAY). O-Qatar Racing, B-SCEA Haras De Saint Pair (FR), $5,300.
|Winning Time: 1:04 1/5 (fm)
|SA, 1ST, AOC, $56,866, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2FT, 5-17.
|10—
|QUERELLE, f, 4, Violence–Orbital Affair, by El Corredor. ($50,000 ’17 FTKJUL; $120,000 2018 OBSMAR; 50,000gns 2018 TATDEC). O-Altamira Racing Stable and Rockingham Ranch, B-Double Duck, Inc (KY), T-Peter Miller, J-Flavien Prat, $30,600.
|8—
|Lofty, f, 3, Suances (GB)–Loni’s Appeal, by Successful Appeal. O-Red Baron’s Barn LLC, B-Red Baron’s Barn LLC (CA), $13,260.
|5—
|Shines Her Light (IRE), f, 3, No Nay Never–Sarawati (IRE), by Haafhd (GB). (60,000EUR ’18 GOFORB). O-Yuesheng Zhang, B-Pigeon Park Stud (IRE), $6,120.
|Winning Time: 1:02 (fm)
|SA, 10TH, AOC, $53,500, 3YO/UP, 1M, 5-17.
|1—
|LAMBEAU, c, 4, First Samurai–Coastal Sunrise, by Congrats. ($475,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Jerome S Moss, B-Popatop, LLC (KY), T-John A. Shirreffs, J-Mike E. Smith, $30,600.
|4—
|Sash (GB), g, 4, Oasis Dream (GB)–Surcingle, by Empire Maker. (320,000gns 2019 TATHIT). O-Red Baron’s Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC, B-Juddmonte Farms Ltd (GB), $10,200.
|8—
|Swamp Souffle, g, 4, Bodemeister–Yes She Is, by Seeking the Gold. ($45,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Knapp, Steve R, Romo-Zolotas, Sabina and Zolotas, Steven, B-Craig L Wheeler & Barry Berkelhammer (FL), $6,120.
|Winning Time: 1:37 1/5 (ft)
|SA, 3RD, AOC, $52,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 5-17.
|4—
|WHOOPING JAY, g, 4, Square Eddie–Funny Belle, by Sharp Humor. O-Reddam Racing LLC, B-Reddam Racing LLC (CA), T-Doug F. O’Neill, J-Mario Gutierrez, $30,600.
|7—
|Mr Paytience, g, 4, Paynter–Kantstopdancin, by Yes It’s True. ($40,000 ’17 BESAUG; $90,000 2018 OBSMAR). O-McShane Racing, LLC, B-Ballena Vista Farm (CA), $10,200.
|6—
|Quick Finish, g, 6, Vronsky–Donna B. Quick, by Moscow Ballet. O-Harris Farms, Inc, B-Harris Farms & Craig Allen (CA), $6,120.
|Winning Time: 1:10 (ft)
|GP, 11TH, AOC, $46,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5F, 5-17.
|2—
|THE GREAT KATH, m, 5, Poseidon’s Warrior–Going Low, by War Chant. O-Steven Dye, B-SJT Racing Stables LLC (FL), T-Steven Dye, J-Victor Lebron, $28,300.
|6—
|Catharsis, m, 5, Kantharos–Wicklow Sunshine, by Mr. Greeley. ($10,000 ’16 OBSJAN). O-Crystal Racing Enterprises and De la Cerda Racing Stable, Inc, B-Connie Scanlon (FL), $9,590.
|11—
|Miss Miami, f, 4, Kantharos–Malibu Style, by Tiz Wonderful. ($17,000 ’17 KEESEP; $105,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Melin, David, Ellman, Leon and Plesa, Laurie, B-Four Horsemen’s Ranch (FL), $4,990.
|Winning Time: :58 3/5 (sy)
|GP, 7TH, AOC, $40,700, 4YO/UP, 1M, 5-17.
|5—
|SNIPER SHOT, g, 4, Shackleford–Whisper Louise, by Bernardini. ($175,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Bakke, Jim and Isbister, Gerald, B-Don Alberto Corporation (KY), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-Luis Saez, $24,000.
|2—
|Legit, h, 5, Curlin–Logalina Pompina, by Corinthian. ($65,000 ’15 KEENOV; $125,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Repole Stable, B-David Greathouse II (KY), $8,800.
|6—
|Squeezadios, g, 4, Adios Charlie–A Perfect Squeeze, by Lemon Drop Kid. O-My Purple Haze Stables, B-My Purple Haze Stables, LLC (FL), $5,100.
|Winning Time: 1:35 1/5 (sy)
|GG, 9TH, AOC, $40,454, 3YO/UP, 6F, 5-17.
|8—
|DADDYSPRIZE, r, 5, Scat Daddy–Youtheprizeandi, by You and I. O-Jethorse LLC, B-Jethorse LLC (CA), T-Tim McCanna, J-Kent J. Desormeaux, $24,960.
|5—
|Oiseau de Guerre, g, 6, War Front–Lauren Byrd, by Arch. O-Westside Racing Stable, Bambauer, Bob, Bambauer, Sheila, Linderman, Alan, Ouriel, Wendy and Tucker, Terri, B-Jay W Bligh (KY), $6,400.
|3—
|Brandothebartender, g, 7, Tribal Rule–Frysland, by Stravinsky. O-Flawless Racing, Flanagan, Brian and Jarvis, Michael, B-John R Haagsma & Wesley Ward (CA), $4,992.
|Winning Time: 1:09 3/5 (ft)
|GP, 10TH, AOC, $40,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 5-17.
|4—
|HELPING LISA D, m, 5, Flat Out–Unbridled Appeal, by Unbridled. ($70,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Steven Dwoskin, B-Hargus Sexton & Sandra Sexton & Silver Fern Farm, LLC (KY), T-Steven Dwoskin, J-Victor Lebron, $24,000.
|6—
|Guacamole, f, 4, Flat Out–Officially, by Officer. ($2,000 ’17 FTKOCT; $100,000 2018 OBSMAR). O-Repole Stable, B-Preston Stables LLC (KY), $8,400.
|1—
|Makealitlemischief, f, 4, Into Mischief–Make Haste, by Tiznow. ($125,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Naveed Chowhan, B-Hinkle Farms (KY), $4,000.
|Winning Time: 1:43 1/5 (sy)
|GP, 6TH, AOC, $39,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16MT, 5-17.
|8—
|NIKO’S DREAM, f, 4, Central Banker–Adriatic Dream, by Wild Desert. O-Sackatoga Stable, B-Nick Peros (NY), T-Barclay Tagg, J-Dylan Davis, $23,400.
|10—
|Hotsy Totsy (IRE), f, 4, Casamento (IRE)–Siphon Melody, by Siphon (BRZ). (5,500EUR ’16 GOFNOV). O-Reeves Thoroughbred Racing and R A Hill Stable, B-Ringfort Stud (IRE), $8,190.
|2 (DH) —
|Music of Life, f, 4, Bodemeister–Allemande, by Medaglia d’Oro. ($80,000 ’17 KEESEP; $30,000 2018 FTMMAY). O-Spedale Family Racing, LLC, B-William Harrigan & Mike Pietrangelo (KY), $3,900.
|4 (DH) —
|Isla Road, f, 4, Quality Road–Isla, by Unbridled’s Song. ($125,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Zoom and Fish Stable Inc, Spiring, Charlie, Nicks, Ralph E and Madaket Stables LLC, B-Fred W Hertrich lll (KY), $1,950.
|Winning Time: 1:41 2/5 (gd)
|GP, 8TH, AOC, $38,610, 4YO/UP, 1 1/4M, 5-17.
|6—
|MUSICAL HEART, g, 5, Maclean’s Music–Leonessa, by Lion Heart. ($8,500 ’16 FTKFEB; $15,000 ’16 OBSAUG). O-Joseph Bucci, B-Sovereign Farm & Hill ‘N’ Dale Farm (KY), T-Herbert Miller, J-Hector Isaac Berrios, $23,400.
|3—
|Noble Thought, g, 7, Harlan’s Holiday–No Use Denying, by Maria’s Mon. O-Three Diamonds Farm, B-Pin Oak Stud, LLC (KY), $8,580.
|1—
|Prince of Arabia, g, 7, Mineshaft–Princess Haya, by Street Cry (IRE). ($175,000 ’14 KEESEP). O-D P Racing LLC, B-Eileen H Hartis (KY), $4,680.
|Winning Time: 2:05 1/5 (sy)
|GG, 10TH, ALW, $35,110, 3YO/UP, 6F, 5-17.
|6—
|FACTS MATTER, g, 5, The Factor–Alpha Tammy, by Golden Missile. ($67,000 ’16 KEESEP; $100,000 2017 OBSMAR). O-Quadrun Farm LLC, B-Maccabee Farm (KY), T-Tim McCanna, J-William Antongeorgi III, $18,600.
|4—
|Detangler, g, 5, Gig Harbor–Creme Rinse, by Lahooq (GB). O-Eaton, Terri and Gibson, Joe H, B-Terri Eaton & J H Gibson (CA), $8,060.
|10—
|Cross Creek, g, 7, Parker’s Storm Cat–Please Take Me Out, by Take Me Out. O-Chad Christensen, B-Shady Valley Ranch (WA), $3,720.
|Winning Time: 1:09 2/5 (ft)
|GG, 5TH, AOC, $33,602, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 5-17.
|4—
|ZIARAH (IRE), m, 5, Iffraaj (GB)–Ashtown Girl (IRE), by Exceed and Excel (AUS). (140,000EUR ’16 GOFORB; 20,000gns 2018 TATHIT). O-Charles, Ronald L and Gordon, Samuel, B-Barry Noonan (IRE), T-Manuel Badilla, J-Frank T. Alvarado, $19,200.
|1—
|Morning Cynn, f, 4, Paynter–Curlin’s Gold, by Curlin. ($70,000 ’16 KEENOV). O-Calvert, Dorene S and C T R Stables LLC, B-VinMar Farm LLC (KY), $6,400.
|3—
|Gettin Sideways, m, 5, Grazen–Striking Point, by Thunder Gulch. O-Kelly, Glyn C and MacLennan, Anne, B-Nick Alexander (CA), $4,992.
|Winning Time: 1:43 4/5 (ft)
Leave a Reply