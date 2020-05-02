May 2, 2020

North American Allowance Results May 2

OP, 3RD, ALW, $64,660, 3YO/UP, 6F, 5-2.
5— REEF’S DESTINY, g, 5, Hamazing Destiny–Reef, by Cape Town. O-Robert N Cline, B-Starfish Stable, LLC (AR), T-Robert N. Cline, J-Kelsi Harr, $40,260.
4— Tempt Fate, c, 3, Hamazing Destiny–Naughty Sister, by Archarcharch. O-Jerry Caroom, B-Butzow & Robertson (AR), $12,200.
12— My Golden Diablo, g, 4, My Golden Song–Lonestar Rocket, by Valid Expectations. O-Lewis E Mathews, Jr, B-Lewis Mathews Jr (AR), $6,100.
Winning Time: 1:09 2/5 (ft)
OP, 5TH, AOC, $62,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 5-2.
11— ENDORSED, c, 4, Medaglia d’Oro–Dance Card, by Tapit. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), T-William I. Mott, J-Joel Rosario, $37,200.
9— Bankit, c, 4, Central Banker–Sister in Arms, by Colonel John. ($85,000 ’17 FTNAUG; $260,000 2018 OBSMAR). O-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC and Willis Horton Racing LLC, B-Hidden Brook Farm, LLC & Blue Devil Racing (NY), $12,400.
12— Pirate’s Punch, g, 4, Shanghai Bobby–Catch the Moon, by Malibu Moon. ($90,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Gulliver Racing LLC, Drager, Craig W and Legan, Dan, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), $6,200.
Winning Time: 1:42 1/5 (ft)
OP, 9TH, AOC, $62,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 5-2.
12— DUNPH, g, 4, Temple City–Skymynx, by Sky Mesa. ($27,500 2018 OBSMAR). O-Richard L Davis, B-Equus Farm (KY), T-Robertino Diodoro, J-Orlando Mojica, $37,200.
3— Fearless, g, 4, Ghostzapper–And Why Not, by Street Cry (IRE). ($725,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-CHC, Inc and WinStar Farm LLC, B-Helen K Groves Revocable Trust (KY), $12,400.
5— Sonny Smack, g, 5, Successful Appeal–Smack Madam, by Victory Gallop. O-Dream Walkin Farms, Inc, B-Dream Walkin Farms Inc (KY), $6,200.
Winning Time: 1:42 (ft)
OP, 7TH, AOC, $61,000, 3YO, F, 1 1/16M, 5-2.
8— GAMINE, f, 3, Into Mischief–Peggy Jane, by Kafwain. ($220,000 ’18 KEESEP; $1,800,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Michael Lund Petersen, B-Grace Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), T-Bob Baffert, J-Martin Garcia, $36,600.
10— Speech, f, 3, Mr Speaker–Scribbling Sarah, by Freud. ($65,000 ’18 OBSJAN; $190,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners, B-Gail Rice (FL), $12,200.
11— Queen Bridget, f, 3, Verrazano–Queen Dido, by Thunder Gulch. O-Mary Ann Gould, B-William D Gould (KY), $6,100.
Winning Time: 1:41 4/5 (ft)
OP, 8TH, ALW, $61,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 5-2.
10— MORETTI, c, 4, Medaglia d’Oro–Rigoletta, by Concerto. ($900,000 ’17 FTSAUG). O-Repole Stable and Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners, B-Thor-Bred Stables, LLC (KY), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-Javier Castellano, $36,600.
8— Dukes Up, g, 7, Include–Classic West, by Gone West. O-David Korkames, B-Bruce Berenson & Laurie Berenson (KY), $12,200.
5— Fra Mauro, h, 5, Mizzen Mast–Surf Babe, by E Dubai. O-Steven M Asmussen, B-Joseph J Perrotta (KY), $6,100.
Winning Time: 1:42 4/5 (ft)
GP, 8TH, AOC, $39,700, 4YO/UP, 1M, 5-2.
2— OVERDELIVER, g, 4, Overanalyze–Social Scene, by Tabasco Cat. ($100,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Frank Carl Calabrese, B-Pegasus Stud LLC (KY), T-Saffie A. Joseph, Jr., J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $23,400.
9— Beau Luminarie, g, 4, I Want Revenge–Belle Noelle, by Scrimshaw. O-Linda S Pavey, B-Linda S Pavey (KY), $7,800.
6— Gump, g, 4, Brethren–Jitterbug Blues, by Pleasant Tap. O-Arindel, B-Arindel (FL), $4,600.
Winning Time: 1:35 1/5 (ft)

