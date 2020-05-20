North American Allowance Results May 20

|WRD, 5TH, ALW, $27,500, 3YO/UP, 1M, 5-20.
|2—
|HUNKA BURNING LOVE, g, 6, Into Mischief–Touch of Fire, by Thunder Gulch. ($75,000 ’15 KEESEP). O-End Zone Athletics, Inc, B-Morris B Floyd & Chuck Givens (KY), T-Karl Broberg, J-David Cabrera, $16,452.
|4—
|Chris and Dave, g, 7, Bluegrass Cat–Stolen Humor, by Distorted Humor. O-Danny R Caldwell, B-Bortolazzo Stable LLC (KY), $5,484.
|7—
|Miltontown, g, 4, Speightstown–Forest Legend, by Forest Camp. ($80,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Wiest, Rick, Wiest, Clayton, R 6 Stable and Tremblay, Norman, B-G Watts Humphrey Jr & St George Farm LLC (KY), $3,016.
|Winning Time: 1:35 1/5 (ft)
|
