May 21, 2020

North American Allowance Results May 20

May 20, 2020 Brisnet Staff Data Reports, Maidens & Results 0

WRD, 5TH, ALW, $27,500, 3YO/UP, 1M, 5-20.
2— HUNKA BURNING LOVE, g, 6, Into Mischief–Touch of Fire, by Thunder Gulch. ($75,000 ’15 KEESEP). O-End Zone Athletics, Inc, B-Morris B Floyd & Chuck Givens (KY), T-Karl Broberg, J-David Cabrera, $16,452.
4— Chris and Dave, g, 7, Bluegrass Cat–Stolen Humor, by Distorted Humor. O-Danny R Caldwell, B-Bortolazzo Stable LLC (KY), $5,484.
7— Miltontown, g, 4, Speightstown–Forest Legend, by Forest Camp. ($80,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Wiest, Rick, Wiest, Clayton, R 6 Stable and Tremblay, Norman, B-G Watts Humphrey Jr & St George Farm LLC (KY), $3,016.
Winning Time: 1:35 1/5 (ft)
WRD, 9TH, ALW, $26,400, 3YO/UP, 6F, 5-20.
6— WORD TO THE WISE, g, 5, Read the Footnotes–Chestnut Lady, by Horse Chestnut (SAF). O-Michael Grossman, B-Eureka Thoroughbred Farm (OK), T-Francisco Bravo, J-Ry Eikleberry, $15,208.
8— Speaker Van, g, 4, Oratory–Embers Glowing, by Woodman. O-French, Van and Margie, B-Margie French & Van French (OK), $5,656.
2— Covington Quality, g, 6, Backstabber–Bahama Baby, by King of Scat. O-M Gerald Ball, B-M Gerald Ball & Oteka Ann Ball (OK), $3,265.
Winning Time: 1:10 1/5 (ft)

