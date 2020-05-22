North American Allowance Results May 22

|CD, 8TH, AOC, $81,765, 3YO, F, 7F, 5-22.
|6—
|CASUAL, f, 3, Curlin–Lady Tak, by Mutakddim. O-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings Inc and Stretch Run Ventures, LLC, B-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc & Stretch Run Ventures, LLC (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Ricardo Santana, Jr., $46,560.
|9—
|She Can’t Sing, f, 3, Bernardini–Distorted Music, by Distorted Humor. O-Lothenbach Stables, Inc (Bob Lothenbach), B-Lothenbach Stables Inc (KY), $16,200.
|11—
|Shadilee, f, 3, Declaration of War–Shebealittlewild, by Tapit. ($80,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-David Staudacher, B-Nancy Mazzoni (KY), $8,100.
|Winning Time: 1:22 1/5 (ft)
|CD, 9TH, AOC, $66,201, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 5-22.
|9—
|MALAKEH (GB), m, 5, Harbour Watch (IRE)–Marisa (GER), by Desert Sun (GB). (67,000EUR ’16 BBASEP). O-Heider Family Stables LLC, Madaket Stables LLC and Kisber, Michael E, B-Gestut Gorlsdorf (GB), T-H. Graham Motion, J-John R. Velazquez, $29,848.
|3—
|Complicit, m, 6, Blame–Lady Solvig, by Giant’s Causeway. ($115,000 ’15 KEESEP; $47,000 2019 KEENOV). O-Kay Reed, B-Lakland Farm (KY), $17,000.
|4—
|Hard Legacy, f, 4, Hard Spun–Stone Legacy, by Birdstone. O-Marylou Whitney Stables (Hendrickson), B-Marylou Whitney Stables LLC (KY), $8,500.
|Winning Time: 1:37 1/5 (fm)
|CD, 7TH, AOC, $65,056, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2FT, 5-22.
|6—
|TELEKINESIS, h, 5, Ghostzapper–Intentional Cry, by Street Cry (IRE). ($470,000 ’15 KEENOV). O-Stonestreet Stables LLC, B-William D Graham (ON), T-Jack Sisterson, J-Florent Geroux, $29,120.
|11—
|Fig Jelly, g, 5, Forestry–Cozy Cottage, by Pine Bluff. ($6,000 ’16 FTKOCT). O-Dubb, Michael, Zinman, Joseph M and Zinman, Michael A, B-Dream Walkin Farms Inc (KY), $16,600.
|5—
|Chewing Gum, h, 5, Candy Ride (ARG)–Shared Heart, by Forestry. O-Pantofel Stable, Wachtel Stable and Zaro, Jerry, B-Wertheimer et Frere (KY), $8,300.
|Winning Time: 1:04 4/5 (fm)
|SA, 5TH, AOC, $54,500, 3YO/UP, 1MT, 5-22.
|7—
|HIT THE ROAD, c, 3, More Than Ready–Highway Mary, by U S Ranger. O-D K Racing, LLC, Radley Equine, Inc, Taste of Victory Stables, Gold, Rick and Odmark, Dave, B-Fred W Hertrich III (KY), T-Dan Blacker, J-Umberto Rispoli, $31,800.
|2—
|Maestro Dearte, g, 6, Sidney’s Candy–Artistry, by Theatrical (IRE). ($60,000 ’14 KEENOV; $80,000 ’15 KEESEP; $130,000 2016 OBSAPR). O-Alesia, Sharon, Burns Racing LLC, Ciaglia Racing LLC, Christensen, Robin, and Hudock, Dan, B-Davant Latham & WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), $10,600.
|1—
|Odysseus, c, 4, Candy Ride (ARG)–Charm the Giant (IRE), by Giant’s Causeway. ($200,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Cheyenne Stables LLC, Bass II, Perry R and Bass, Ramona S, B-Ron McAnally & Deborah McAnally (KY), $6,360.
|Winning Time: 1:34 (fm)
|SA, 3RD, AOC, $51,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2FT, 5-22.
|1—
|CHEAP CHEAP CHEAP, f, 3, Square Eddie–Once Upon A Grace (IRE), by Spinning World. O-Reddam Racing LLC, B-Reddam Racing LLC (CA), T-Doug F. O’Neill, J-Mario Gutierrez, $30,600.
|4—
|Swing Thoughts, f, 4, U S Ranger–Ankha, by Desert Classic. ($7,000 ’17 CTNAUG). O-Thomsen Racing, LLC, B-Rancho de Los Aviadores, Sacha Campbell & David Chase (CA), $10,200.
|2—
|Smiling Annie, m, 5, Smiling Tiger–Bootleg Annie, by Go for Gin. O-Kirkwood, Al and Saundra S, B-Al Kirkwood & Saundra Kirkwood (CA), $6,120.
|Winning Time: 1:02 3/5 (fm)
|GP, 9TH, AOC, $41,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 5-22.
|1—
|WILD MEDAGLIAD’ORO, c, 4, Medaglia d’Oro–Unbridled Humor, by Distorted Humor. O-Live Oak Plantation, B-Live Oak Stud (FL), T-Mark E. Casse, J-Miguel Angel Vasquez, $25,100.
|3—
|Roman Empire, c, 3, Empire Maker–Positively Royal, by Bernardini. O-Mathis Stable LLC, B-Bill Mathis & Terry Mathis (FL), $8,560.
|2—
|No Getting Over Me, g, 3, He’s Had Enough–Lady Cheryl, by Williamstown. ($17,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Abdullah Saeed Almaddah, B-Richard E Wilson (FL), $4,460.
|Winning Time: 1:43 4/5 (ft)
|LS, 4TH, ALW, $35,000, 3YO, 1M, 5-22.
|6—
|ICECAP, c, 3, Carpe Diem–One Foxy Grey, by Big Brown. ($180,000 ’17 KEENOV). O-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Nancy C Shuford (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Jermaine V. Bridgmohan, $20,820.
|8—
|Magic Michael, g, 3, Dramedy–Bear All, by Kitalpha. ($5,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-Reineman Bloodstock, LLC, B-Aschinger Bloodstock Holdings, LLC (KY), $6,940.
|2—
|Life On the Road, c, 3, Street Sense–Easy Living, by Big Brown. ($450,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Phoenix Thoroughbred III, Ltd, B-Stonehaven Steadings (KY), $3,817.
|Winning Time: 1:39 2/5 (ft)
|CT, 7TH, ALW, $29,000, 3YO/UP, 4 1/2F, 5-21.
|2—
|DR. FEELGOOD, g, 5, Fiber Sonde–Happy Numbers, by Polish Numbers. O-Jill Daniel, B-Francis W Daniel III (WV), T-Crystal G. Pickett, J-Darius Thorpe, $17,250.
|6—
|Reform School, c, 3, Munnings–Aspenglow, by Lion Hearted. ($8,000 ’18 FTMOCT). O-Crystal G Pickett, B-Nancy L Terhune & Ernest Frohboese (VA), $5,750.
|3—
|Fiber and Emily, g, 5, Fiber Sonde–Crafty Emily, by Crafty Friend. O-William Earl Atkins, B-William Atkins (WV), $2,875.
|Winning Time: :50 3/5 (ft)
|CT, 6TH, ALW, $28,000, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 5-21.
|3—
|RUSH TO THE CASTLE, g, 4, Windsor Castle–B’s Wild Rush, by Wild Rush. O-Taylor Mountain Farm LLC, B-Taylor Mountain Farm (WV), T-James W. Casey, J-Christian Hiraldo, $16,650.
|2—
|Out of Cents, g, 4, Goldencents–Out of Goodbyes, by Out of Place. O-Coleswood Farm, Inc and G L M Stables, B-Schiano Racing Inc (WV), $5,550.
|4—
|Occhi d’Oro, c, 3, Golden Lad–Leagleyeser, by Eagle Eyed. O-Scafidi, Martin and Julia, John, B-Elizabeth B Barr (PA), $2,775.
|Winning Time: 1:17 4/5 (ft)
|CT, 5TH, ALW, $28,000, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 5-21.
|3—
|RIGHTEOUS MAN, g, 4, Evangelism–Lads Starlit, by Lad. O-Michael J Miller, B-Donald J Baker (WV), T-David Walters, J-Jose Montano, $16,500.
|8—
|Earlscastle, g, 7, Windsor Castle–Powders Wish, by Weshaam. O-Lewis E Craig, Jr, B-L Jane Tobin (WV), $5,500.
|6—
|Zep, g, 5, Limehouse–Nashi, by E Dubai. O-Ray M Pennington, III, B-Ray M Pennington III (WV), $2,750.
|Winning Time: 1:19 2/5 (ft)
|TAM, 5TH, ALW, $20,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16MT, 5-22.
|5—
|ELUSIVE RYDER, m, 6, Elusive Quality–Gharbiah, by Bernardini. O-Moises R Yanez, B-Rabbah Bloodstock LLC (KY), T-Moises R. Yanez, J-Jose Angel Garcia, $12,000.
|6—
|Be Nimble, f, 4, The Factor–Cat Dance, by Forest Wildcat. O-William S Patterson, B-Patterson Bloodstock & Patterson andCompany (KY), $4,200.
|3—
|Stormy D, f, 4, Will Take Charge–Stormy Dixie, by Stormy Atlantic. ($100,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-John Rigattieri, B-Colts Neck Stables LLC (KY), $2,000.
|Winning Time: 1:41 3/5 (fm)
|TAM, 7TH, ALW, $20,000, 4YO/UP, 1MT, 5-22.
|9—
|TAOS, g, 4, Tapit–Golden Velvet, by Seeking the Gold. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), T-Eoin G. Harty, J-Willie Martinez, $12,000.
|6—
|Gentleman Joe, g, 4, Sky Mesa–Whatabootie, by Storm Boot. O-Mary Jo Kuehn, B-Mary Jo Kuehn & John Bell IV (KY), $4,000.
|7—
|Channel Stuffer, g, 4, Kitten’s Joy–Tough Business, by Harlan’s Holiday. ($20,000 ’17 KEESEP; 80,000gns 2018 TATGNS). O-e Five Racing Thoroughbreds and Magic Cap Stables, B-Kenneth L Ramsey & Sarah K Ramsey (KY), $2,000.
|Winning Time: 1:34 4/5 (fm)
Leave a Reply