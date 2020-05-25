North American Allowance Results May 25

RAMSEY SOLUTION , g, 4, Real Solution–Dynarhythm, by Dynaformer. O-Ramsey, Kenneth L and Sarah K, B-Kenneth L Ramsey & Sarah K Ramsey (KY), T-Wesley A. Ward, J-Tyler Gaffalione, $47,720.

King Cause, g, 5, Creative Cause–Street Mate, by Street Cry (IRE). ($27,000 ’16 KEESEP; $200,000 2017 OBSAPR). O-Nice Guys Stables, B-Bret Jones (KY), $16,600.

1—