North American Allowance Results May 25

|CD, 9TH, AOC, $84,456, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16MT, 5-25.
|12—
|RAMSEY SOLUTION, g, 4, Real Solution–Dynarhythm, by Dynaformer. O-Ramsey, Kenneth L and Sarah K, B-Kenneth L Ramsey & Sarah K Ramsey (KY), T-Wesley A. Ward, J-Tyler Gaffalione, $47,720.
|3—
|King Cause, g, 5, Creative Cause–Street Mate, by Street Cry (IRE). ($27,000 ’16 KEESEP; $200,000 2017 OBSAPR). O-Nice Guys Stables, B-Bret Jones (KY), $16,600.
|1—
|Hierarchy, g, 5, Point of Entry–Place of Honor, by First Samurai. ($155,000 2019 FTKHRA). O-Carl R Moore Management LLC, B-Phipps Stable (KY), $8,300.
|Winning Time: 1:42 2/5 (fm)
|CD, 2ND, AOC, $80,040, 3YO, F, 6F, 5-25.
|4—
|FRANK’S ROCKETTE, f, 3, Into Mischief–Rocket Twentyone, by Indian Charlie. O-Frank Fletcher Racing Operations, Inc, B-Frank Fletcher (KY), T-William I. Mott, J-Martin Garcia, $47,720.
|1—
|Turtle Trax, f, 3, Cairo Prince–Great Family, by Harlan’s Holiday. O-Brereton C Jones, B-Brereton C Jones (KY), $16,600.
|5—
|Anna’s Fast, f, 3, Fast Anna–True Will, by Yes It’s True. ($32,500 ’18 FTKJUL; $470,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Breeze Easy, LLC, B-AMG Equine,LLC (KY), $8,300.
|Winning Time: 1:08 4/5 (ft)
|CD, 8TH, AOC, $78,960, 3YO, 6F, 5-25.
|3—
|ECHO TOWN, c, 3, Speightstown–Letgomyecho, by Menifee. ($100,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-L and N Racing LLC, B-Betz, J Betz, Burns, CHNNHK Thoroughbreds, Magers, et al (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Ricardo Santana, Jr., $47,720.
|5—
|Digital, c, 3, Into Mischief–Cool Spell, by Grand Slam. ($260,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Tom R Durant, B-Fred W Hertrich III & John D Fielding (KY), $16,600.
|8—
|Meru, c, 3, Sky Mesa–Lady Lavery, by Elusive Quality. ($75,000 ’18 FTKOCT; $300,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Colts Neck Stables LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), $8,300.
|Winning Time: 1:09 (ft)
|SA, 3RD, AOC, $55,408, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 5-25.
|6—
|KAYDETRE, m, 6, Mizzen Mast–Delavallade, by Northern Spur (IRE). O-David Randall, B-David Randall & Vida Randall (KY), T-David A. Randall, J-Brice Blanc, $31,800.
|4—
|Message, f, 4, Warrior’s Reward–Song’n Dance, by Carson City. ($30,000 ’16 KEENOV; $300,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Baoma Corporation, B-C Kidder & N Cole (KY), $10,600.
|5—
|Streak of Luck, m, 5, Old Fashioned–Valeria, by Elusive Quality. O-Roncelli Family Trust, B-Roncelli Family Trust (CA), $8,268.
|Winning Time: 1:37 (ft)
|SA, 1ST, AOC, $54,500, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2FT, 5-25.
|7—
|BIG RUNNUER, h, 5, Stormy Atlantic–Elusive Luci, by Elusive Quality. ($95,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Juan J Garcia, B-Mercedes Stables LLC (KY), T-Victor L. Garcia, J-Ruben Fuentes, $30,600.
|1—
|City Rage, g, 4, City Zip–Charmed Gift, by A.P. Indy. ($75,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Red Baron’s Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC, B-Southern Wives Partners (KY), $10,200.
|8—
|Torosay, g, 4, Goldencents–Maggie McGowan, by Salt Lake. O-WC Racing Inc, B-W C Racing, Milt Gilman & Mark Verge (KY), $6,120.
|Winning Time: 1:02 (fm)
|SA, 7TH, AOC, $53,500, 3YO/UP, 1MT, 5-25.
|9—
|THREE AY EM, c, 4, New Year’s Day–Potenza, by Theatrical (IRE). O-Charles Bartlett, B-Richard Barton Enterprises (CA), T-Doug F. O’Neill, J-Abel Cedillo, $30,600.
|10—
|Push Through, g, 5, Square Eddie–Octogarian, by Rock Hard Ten. O-Reddam Racing LLC, B-Reddam Racing LLC (CA), $10,200.
|5—
|Sea of Liberty, g, 4, Boisterous–Seekitana, by Unbridled’s Song. O-Hronis Racing LLC, B-Mr & Mrs Thomas A Shapiro (CA), $6,120.
|Winning Time: 1:34 1/5 (fm)
|SA, 6TH, AOC, $51,000, 3YO, 6F, 5-25.
|3—
|RAGTIME BLUES, c, 3, Union Rags–Home of the Blues, by Street Cry (IRE). ($500,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-SF Racing LLC, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables LLC, Stonestreet Stables LLC, Hertrich, III, Frederick, Fielding, John D and Golconda Stables, B-Mike Pietrangelo (KY), T-Bob Baffert, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $30,600.
|5—
|Zimba Warrior, c, 3, Khozan–Slick and True, by Yes It’s True. ($62,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Marquis, Charles K and Marquis, Cynthia F, B-Stonehedge, LLC (FL), $10,200.
|1—
|Mo Hawk, c, 3, Uncle Mo–Princess Arabella, by Any Given Saturday. ($925,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-SF Racing LLC, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables LLC, Stonestreet Stables LLC, Hertrich, III, Frederick, Fielding, John D and Golconda Stables, B-Summer Wind Equine (KY), $6,120.
|Winning Time: 1:09 4/5 (ft)
|GP, 11TH, AOC, $39,000, 3YO, F, 1M, 5-25.
|4—
|SPARTANKA, f, 3, Street Sense–Kind Words, by A.P. Indy. ($19,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-Olympia Star, Inc, B-Godolphin (KY), T-Michael J. Maker, J-Samy Camacho, $23,400.
|6—
|Judy’s Way, f, 3, Bayern–Given Star, by Any Given Saturday. ($90,000 ’18 KEESEP; $35,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Crowns Way Racing LLC, B-Machmer Hall (KY), $8,580.
|1—
|Elusive Molly, f, 3, Elusive Quality–Humor Me Molly, by Distorted Humor. ($110,000 ’17 FTKNOV; $30,000 2019 KEENOV). O-Dubb, Michael, Sunnymeath Farms and Bethlehem Stables LLC, B-Godolphin, Burden Creek Farm &Clifton Farm, LLC (KY), $4,680.
|Winning Time: 1:37 (sy)
