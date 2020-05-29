North American Allowance Results May 29

|CD, 7TH, AOC, $85,541, 3YO/UP, 7F, 5-29.
|7—
|LEXITONIAN, c, 4, Speightstown–Riviera Romper, by Tapit. O-Calumet Farm, B-Calumet Farm (KY), T-Jack Sisterson, J-Tyler Gaffalione, $48,868.
|8—
|Hog Creek Hustle, c, 4, Overanalyze–Candy Fortune, by Candy Ride (ARG). ($150,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Something Special Racing, LLC, B-Hargus Sexton & Sandra Sexton & Silver Fern Farm, LLC (KY), $17,000.
|2—
|Absolutely Aiden, c, 4, Stay Thirsty–Quiet City, by Carson City. ($52,000 ’16 KEENOV; $100,000 ’17 KEESEP; $120,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Frye, Greg and Hawley, Wesley, B-John H Clarke, Kim Nardelli &Rodney Nardelli (KY), $8,500.
|Winning Time: 1:22 1/5 (ft)
|CD, 6TH, ALW, $81,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 5-29.
|8—
|ENVOUTANTE, f, 3, Uncle Mo–Enchante, by Bluegrass Cat. ($250,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Walking L Thoroughbreds, LLC and Three Chimneys Farm, B-Jumping Jack Racing LLC (KY), T-Kenneth G. McPeek, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $46,560.
|1—
|Ria Munk, m, 5, Paynter–Alpha Mama, by Unbridled’s Song. ($165,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Lo Hi Stable and Drown, Jeff, B-Camas Park Stud (KY), $16,200.
|3—
|Dreamalildreamofu, f, 3, Commissioner–Dreamed to Dream, by Deputy Wild Cat. ($15,000 ’18 OBSOCT; $65,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Full of Run Racing, LLC, B-Tom Cross (KY), $8,100.
|Winning Time: 1:43 4/5 (ft)
|CD, 8TH, ALW, $68,824, 3YO/UP, 5FT, 5-29.
|10—
|EXTRAVAGANT KID, g, 7, Kiss the Kid–Pretty Extravagant, by With Distinction. O-DARRS, Inc, B-Vicino Racing Stable (FL), T-Brendan P. Walsh, J-Joel Rosario, $30,856.
|9—
|Leinster, h, 5, Majestic Warrior–Vassar, by Royal Academy. ($85,000 ’16 FTKJUL). O-Dunne, Amy E, Miley, Brenda, Westrock Stables LLC and Wilkinson, Jean, B-Gryphon Investments, LLC (KY), $17,600.
|7—
|Wellabled, h, 6, Shackleford–Expressive Diva, by In Excess (IRE). ($70,000 ’14 KEENOV; $50,000 ’15 KEESEP; $340,000 2016 OBSAPR). O-Carolyn Wilson, B-PTS Ranch, LLC (KY), $8,800.
|Winning Time: :57 1/5 (fm)
|GP, 8TH, AOC, $41,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 5-29.
|7—
|FLORA FANTASY, m, 6, Cowtown Cat–Kat Princess, by El Prado (IRE). O-Drawing Away Stable, B-Kathleen Amaya & Raffaele Centofanti & Alexandro Centofanti (FL), T-Jorge Delgado, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $25,100.
|5—
|Merseyside, f, 3, Maclean’s Music–Twice by Sunday, by Sky Mesa. O-All In Line Stables LLC, B-All In Line Stables, LLC (FL), $8,560.
|2—
|Jeana’s Gem, m, 5, Big Drama–Twitch and Jitter, by Tactical Advantage. O-Harold L Queen, B-Harold L Queen (FL), $4,460.
|Winning Time: 1:10 1/5 (ft)
|CT, 8TH, ALW, $28,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 4 1/2F, 5-28.
|6—
|NICE N’ BROAD, f, 4, Global Force–Broad But Nice, by Seeking Daylight. O-Theresa R Ho, B-Theresa Ho (WV), T-Anthony M. Rideoutt II, J-Wesley Ho, $16,650.
|3—
|Campy Cash, f, 3, Race Day–Cash Reserve, by Distorted Humor. ($42,000 ’18 OBSOCT). O-Vince Campanella, B-John B Penn (FL), $5,550.
|8—
|Lucky Fever, f, 3, Itsmyluckyday–Cecilia’s Fever, by Stormy Atlantic. O-Jim Edgar, B-Jim Edgar (IN), $2,775.
|Winning Time: :52 (ft)
