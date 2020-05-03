North American Allowance Results May 3

|GP, 9TH, ALW, $46,000, 3YO, F, 6 1/2F, 5-3.
|BOERNE, f, 3, Fed Biz–Seeking the Jewel, by Seeking the Gold. ($10,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-De Luca and Sons Stable, B-Randi Moreau-Sipiere & Eric Moreau-Sipiere (TX), T-Juan Carlos Avila, J-Edgard J. Zayas, $27,000.
|Vast, f, 3, Lea–Enth, by Seeking the Gold. O-Claiborne Farm and Dilschneider, Adele B, B-Claiborne Farm & Adele B Dilschneider (KY), $9,900.
|Sweet Mia, f, 3, The Big Beast–Lady Bluegrass, by Bluegrass Cat. ($35,000 ’18 OBSOCT; $25,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Tommy Hutton’s Dream Stable LLC and McCrocklin, Tom F, B-Dani Dougherty (FL), $5,950.
|Winning Time: 1:17 1/5 (ft)
