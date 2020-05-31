North American Allowance Results May 31

MILA’S DREAM (IRE) , f, 3, Canford Cliffs (IRE)–St Roch (IRE), by Danehill. (8,000EUR ’18 TATIRE; 36,000EUR 2019 GORMAY). O-Scott Herbertson, B-Rockhart Trading Ltd (IRE), T-William E. Morey, J-T. D. Houghton, $9,396.

2—