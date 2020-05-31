North American Allowance Results May 31

|CD, 9TH, AOC, $83,656, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 5-31.
|2—
|ROYAL FLAG, f, 4, Candy Ride (ARG)–Sea Gull, by Mineshaft. O-WS Farish, B-W S Farish (KY), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Javier Castellano, $47,720.
|7—
|Saracosa, m, 5, Bernardini–Homeschooling, by Medaglia d’Oro. O-Chad Schumer, B-Meritage Ventures, Inc (KY), $16,600.
|3—
|Sara Sea, f, 4, Tiznow–Absinthe Minded, by Quiet American. O-Briland Farm, B-Briland Farm, Robert Mitchell &Stacy Mitchell (KY), $8,300.
|Winning Time: 1:43 (ft)
|CD, 8TH, ALW, $64,530, 3YO, F, 1 1/8MT, 5-31.
|1—
|CRYSTAL CLIFFS (FR), f, 3, Canford Cliffs (IRE)–Preciously (FR), by Lord of England (GER). O-Dubb, Michael, Madaket Stables LLC, and Wonder Stables, B-M. L. Bloodstock Ltd. (FR), T-H. Motion, J-John Velazquez, $28,560.
|2—
|Witez, f, 3, More Than Ready–Glamour N Glory, by Gulch. O-Mary Ann Charlston, B-Mary Ann Charlston (KY), $16,200.
|3—
|Ella Brilla, f, 3, Kitten’s Joy–Stylish Ways, by Empire Maker. O-Schmeling, Mike, Sparks, Heather and Bradley, Mike, B-Sparks View Farm LLC & Fox Straus Ky (KY), $8,100.
|Winning Time: 1:48 4/5 (fm)
|LRL, 9TH, ALW, $62,874, 3YO, 1M, 5-31.
|4—
|TOY, g, 3, Tapizar–Plum, by Pure Prize. O-Dark Hollow Farm, B-Dark Hollow Farm (MD), T-Michael J. Trombetta, J-Victor R. Carrasco, $31,122.
|12—
|Plot the Dots, c, 3, Uncle Mo–Lady of Gold, by Medaglia d’Oro. O-The Elkstone Group, LLC (Stuart Grant), B-The Elkstone Group LLC (MD), $11,466.
|10—
|The Poser, g, 3, Bandbox–Heavenly Moon, by Mojave Moon. O-Greene, Deborah S, Greene, Jr, Fred A and Smith, Hamilton A, B-Fred A Greene Jr & Deborah Greene & Hamilton Smith (MD), $6,006.
|Winning Time: 1:36 (ft)
|GP, 8TH, AOC, $42,800, 4YO/UP, 6F, 5-31.
|2—
|ROYAL SQUEEZE, g, 8, Wildcat Heir–Mop Squeezer, by Roanoke. ($310,000 2014 OBSMAR). O-Imaginary Stables and Ellis, Glenn, B-Gary Aiken (FL), T-Elizabeth L. Dobles, J-Victor Lebron, $27,000.
|1—
|Frosted Grace, c, 4, Mark Valeski–Class, by Thunder Gulch. ($10,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Reeves Thoroughbred Racing and Branch, William, B-Brereton C Jones (KY), $8,360.
|5—
|Running for Riz, c, 4, Handsome Mike–Thunder Jewel, by Thunder Gulch. O-Linda Riznick, B-Jody Veitch & Linda Riznick (FL), $5,160.
|Winning Time: 1:10 1/5 (ft)
|GP, 10TH, AOC, $41,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 5-31.
|6—
|WHISKEY SUNRISE, g, 3, Cajun Breeze–Clara Bow, by Way West (FR). O-Shadybrook Farm, Inc, B-Shadybrook Farm, Inc (FL), T-Michael Yates, J-Miguel Angel Vasquez, $25,100.
|7—
|He’s Smokin Now, c, 3, Drill–Smokin Mary, by Texas Glitter. O-Winning Stables, Inc, B-Gerald Bennett & Mary Bennett (FL), $8,560.
|1—
|Krammy Boy, g, 4, Twirling Candy–Milk Run, by Running Stag. ($25,000 2018 OBSJUN). O-Top Hat Thoroughbreds, B-Double W Thoroughbred Racing, Inc (FL), $4,100.
|Winning Time: 1:09 4/5 (ft)
|GG, 5TH, AOC, $35,170, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 5-31.
|5—
|MOTHER OF DRAGONS, m, 6, First Dude–Lets Dance Charlie, by Indian Charlie. ($3,000 ’15 OBSJAN). O-Andreas Psarras, B-Classic Oaks Farm (FL), T-Andreas Psarras, J-Julien Couton, $18,600.
|4—
|Vronilla Parfait, m, 7, Vronsky–Deb’s Parfait, by Native Prospector. O-Hipwell, Billy J and Lewis, James L, B-Leon Lewis & Bill Hipwell (CA), $8,060.
|2—
|Misirlou, f, 3, Slew’s Tiznow–Grand Advice, by Mr. Greeley. ($55,000 ’18 BESOCT). O-Antone Metaxas, B-Rancho San Miguel (CA), $4,836.
|Winning Time: 1:03 1/5 (ft)
|CT, 3RD, ALW, $29,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 4 1/2F, 5-30.
|2—
|BRIGINTINE ISLAND, f, 4, Jersey Town–Deli Lama, by Langfuhr. O-Cynthia E O’Bannon, B-Cynthia O’Bannon (WV), T-John D. McKee, J-Reshawn Latchman, $17,980.
|3—
|Malibu Splash, f, 3, Nicanor–Malibu Kitten, by Parker’s Storm Cat. O-Grams Racing Stable LLC, B-Timothy C Grams & Judith A Grams (WV), $5,800.
|4—
|Gandari, m, 5, Gandhi–Volare Cantare, by Roman Ruler. O-Swoosh LLC, B-Black Horse Tavern, LLC (WV), $2,900.
|Winning Time: :51 4/5 (ft)
|CT, 8TH, ALW, $28,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 4 1/2F, 5-30.
|2—
|THE BETTER ONE, f, 3, Charitable Man–Windsor’s Punch, by Windsor Castle. O-Kristy Petty, B-Kristy Lynn Petty (WV), T-John A. Casey, J-Joseph Schneider, $16,800.
|6—
|Good Karma, f, 3, Windsor Castle–Ad Muster, by Dixie Union. O-Brown, Nicole and Brown, Ronney W, B-Ronney W Brown & Nicole Freeland (WV), $5,600.
|4—
|Thislillimeofmine, f, 4, Limehouse–Little Bop Peep, by Bop. O-O’Sullivan Farms LLC, B-O’Sullivan Farms LLC &Funkhouser Associates, Inc (WV), $2,800.
|Winning Time: :52 4/5 (ft)
|CT, 5TH, ALW, $28,000, 3YO/UP, 4 1/2F, 5-30.
|4—
|DAN THE MAN CAN, c, 3, Can the Man–That’s Just Dandy, by Half Ours. ($5,000 ’18 FTKOCT; $4,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Danny J Chen, B-John Link & Valerie Link (WV), T-Anthony Farrior, J-J. D. Acosta, $16,725.
|6—
|Rusty the Ups Man, g, 6, Bittel Road–Fairweather Fan, by Hurricane State. O-Blaylock, Martin, Allara, Jr, E Douglas and Painter, Harry J, B-E Douglas Allara (WV), $5,575.
|7—
|Night Train Wayne, g, 4, Brother Derek–Jenny Redi Made, by Hero’s Tribute. O-Shiasiah McCanns, B-Arlene McCanns (WV), $2,788.
|Winning Time: :52 3/5 (ft)
|RUI, 9TH, ALW, $16,425, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 5-31.
|7—
|SHUG’S BEST, f, 4, Shame On Charlie–Shug’s Midnight, by Storm of Goshen. O-Jerry Cannon, B-Barbara Brown (NM), T-Casey T. Lambert, J-Luis A. Fuentes, $9,855.
|4—
|Let It Roll, f, 4, Roll Hennessy Roll–Verily, by Mr. Greeley. O-Hubbard, Joan Dale and Hubbard, Shaun, B-R D Hubbard (NM), $3,285.
|6—
|Flight Song, f, 4, Attila’s Storm–Hang Glide, by Dome. O-Hubbard, Joan Dale and Hubbard, Shaun, B-R D Hubbard (NM), $1,643.
|Winning Time: 1:11 (ft)
|MNR, 3RD, ALW, $16,038, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 5-31.
|1—
|MILA’S DREAM (IRE), f, 3, Canford Cliffs (IRE)–St Roch (IRE), by Danehill. (8,000EUR ’18 TATIRE; 36,000EUR 2019 GORMAY). O-Scott Herbertson, B-Rockhart Trading Ltd (IRE), T-William E. Morey, J-T. D. Houghton, $9,396.
|2—
|Golden Pearl, m, 5, Exhi–Pearls and Jeans, by Sky Classic. O-David D Walters, B-Paul Buttigieg (ON), $3,240.
|3—
|True Purpose, f, 4, Machen–Soul Purpose, by Fappie’s Notebook. O-Louise Poole, B-Williams Racing Corp & Janelle Poole (WV), $1,620.
|Winning Time: 1:12 4/5 (ft)
