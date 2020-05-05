North American Allowance Results May 5

May 6, 2020

May 5, 2020

WRD, 3RD, ALW, $25,080, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 5-5.
8— SPEAKER VAN, g, 4, Oratory–Embers Glowing, by Woodman. O-French, Van and Margie, B-Margie French & Van French (OK), T-Donnie K. Von Hemel, J-David Cabrera, $14,486.
7— Word to the Wise, g, 5, Read the Footnotes–Chestnut Lady, by Horse Chestnut (SAF). O-Michael Grossman, B-Eureka Thoroughbred Farm (OK), $5,386.
1— A Guy Like Me, g, 3, Special Rate–Rare and Sixy, by Rare Brick. O-Colleen Davidson, B-Colleen Davidson & Steve Baker (OK), $3,108.
Winning Time: 1:05 3/5 (gd)
WRD, 9TH, ALW, $20,900, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 5-5.
9— KERTARA, f, 3, Raison d’Etat–Sitara, by Point Given. ($2,200 ’18 KEESEP). O-Short, Tommy C and Heyer, Robert, B-Calumet Farm (KY), T-Paul McEntee, J-Ty Kennedy, $12,396.
5— Mo Gayle, f, 4, Uncle Mo–Candor, by Crafty Prospector. O-M and M Racing (Mike Sisk), B-Athens Woods, LLC (KY), $4,132.
2— Figure, f, 4, Overanalyze–Armathwaite, by Sky Classic. ($27,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Lori A Roberts, B-Douglas S Arnold & Douglas S Arnold Jr (KY), $2,272.
Winning Time: 1:39 2/5 (gd)

