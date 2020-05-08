North American Allowance Results May 8

|GP, 10TH, AOC, $42,200, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5FT, 5-8.
|1—
|R HAPPY ENDING, m, 5, Prospective–Grand Episode, by Grand Slam. ($145,000 2017 OBSAPR). O-Averill Racing LLC, CCF Racing Stable, LLC, Silver Oaks Stable LLC, and K Lauren Racing, B-Tim James Mawhinney & Karen Faye Mawhinney (FL), T-Georgina Baxter, J-Emisael Jaramillo, $27,000.
|3—
|Charmaine’s Mia, f, 4, The Factor–Charming Vixen, by Bernstein. ($4,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Michael K McDonald, B-Gunpowder Farms LLC (KY), $7,600.
|6—
|Hidden Facts, f, 4, The Factor–Mystic City, by City Zip. ($180,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Hidden Brook Farm and Dunn, Richard, B-Woods Edge Farm, LLC (KY), $3,800.
|Winning Time: :55 (fm)
Leave a Reply