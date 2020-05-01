North American Graded Stakes Results May 1

|FANTASY S. (G3), OP, $400,000, 3YO, F, 1 1/16M, 5-1.
|3—
|SWISS SKYDIVER, f, 3, Daredevil–Expo Gold, by Johannesburg. ($35,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Peter J Callahan, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), T-Kenneth G. McPeek, J-Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr., $240,000.
|2—
|Venetian Harbor, f, 3, Munnings–Sounds of the City, by Street Cry (IRE). ($110,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Ciaglia Racing LLC, Highland Yard LLC, River Oak Farm and Savides, Dominic, B-Colts Neck Stables LLC (KY), $80,000.
|7—
|Shedaresthedevil, f, 3, Daredevil–Starship Warpspeed, by Congrats. ($100,000 ’17 KEENOV; $280,000 2019 KEENOV). O-Flurry Racing Stables LLC, Qatar Racing Limited and Big Aut Farms, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), $40,000.
|Also Ran: Alta’s Award, Fire Coral, Lazy Daisy, Lake Avenue, Ring Leader, Ice Princess, British Idiom, Harvey’s Lil Goil, Kansas Kis, New York Groove, Lady Glamour.
|Winning Time: 1:42 (ft)
|Margins: 2HF, 10 3/4, HF.
|Odds: 16.10, 0.90, 10.00.
