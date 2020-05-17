May 18, 2020

North American Graded Stakes Results May 17

DESERT STORMER S. (G3), SA, $101,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 5-17.
5— BELLAFINA, f, 4, Quality Road–Akron Moon, by Malibu Moon. ($800,000 2018 FTFMAR). O-Kaleem Shah, Inc, Magnier, Mrs John, Tabor, Michael B and Smith, Derrick, B-JSM Equine, LLC (KY), T-Simon Callaghan, J-Flavien Prat, $60,000.
8— Hang a Star, f, 4, Tapizar–Homecoming Dance, by Vindication. ($125,000 2018 BES2YO). O-Seltzer Thoroughbreds, B-Fred W Hertrich III & John D Fielding (KY), $20,000.
*3— Mother Mother, f, 4, Pioneerof the Nile–Mother, by Lion Hearted. ($450,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Gainesway Stable (Antony Beck), Old Bones Racing Stable, LLC, Hall, Barry, Lipman, Barry and Mathiesen, Mark, B-T F VanMeter (KY), $12,000.
Also Ran: Fighting Mad, Artistic Diva, Tomlin, First Star.
Winning Time: 1:09 4/5 (ft)
Margins: 1, 2 1/4, 1 1/4.
Odds: 0.80, 42.80, 2.40.
     ***Fighting Mad finished third but was disqualified and placed fourth.

