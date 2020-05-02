North American Graded Stakes Results May 2

|OAKLAWN H. (G2), OP, $600,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/8M, 5-2.
|12—
|BY MY STANDARDS, c, 4, Goldencents–A Jealous Woman, by Muqtarib. ($150,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Allied Racing Stable, LLC, B-Don Ladd (KY), T-W. Bret Calhoun, J-Gabriel Saez, $360,000.
|6—
|Warrior’s Charge, c, 4, Munnings–Battling Brook, by Broken Vow. O-Ten Strike Racing and Madaket Stables LLC, B-Al Shaquab Racing (FL), $120,000.
|4—
|Mr Freeze, h, 5, To Honor and Serve–Heavenly Cat, by Tabasco Cat. ($75,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Bakster Farm LLC, B-Siena Farms LLC (KY), $60,000.
|Also Ran: Tacitus, Tax, Captivating Moon, Sky Promise, Chess Chief, Night Ops, Combatant, Bravazo, Identifier, Trophy Chaser.
|Winning Time: 1:47 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1 3/4, HF, 1 3/4.
|Odds: 4.50, 7.30, 3.40.
|ARKANSAS DERBY (G1) (1ST DIVISION), OP, $500,000, 3YO, 1 1/8M, 5-2.
|1—
|CHARLATAN, c, 3, Speightstown–Authenticity, by Quiet American. ($700,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-SF Racing LLC, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables LLC, Stonestreet Stables LLC, Hertrich, III, Frederick, Fielding, John D and Golconda Stables, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), T-Bob Baffert, J-Martin Garcia, $300,000.
|11—
|Basin, c, 3, Liam’s Map–Appenzell, by Johannesburg. ($150,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Jackpot Farm, B-Cottonwood Stables, LLC (KY), $100,000.
|4—
|Gouverneur Morris, c, 3, Constitution–Addison Run, by Unbridled’s Song. ($200,000 ’18 KEESEP; $600,000 2019 FTFMAR). O-Team Valor International and WinStar Farm LLC, B-Machmer Hall, Carrie Brogden,Craig Brogden & James F Miller (KY), $50,000.
|Also Ran: Winning Impression, Anneau d’Or, Crypto Cash, Mo Mosa, Jungle Runner, My Friends Beer.
|Winning Time: 1:48 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 6, NK, 3.
|Odds: 0.40, 9.60, 4.10.
|ARKANSAS DERBY (G1) (2ND DIVISION), OP, $500,000, 3YO, 1 1/8M, 5-2.
|5—
|NADAL, c, 3, Blame–Ascending Angel, by Pulpit. ($65,000 ’18 KEESEP; $700,000 2019 FTFMAR). O-Bolton, George, Hoyeau, Arthur, Lipman, Barry and Mathiesen, Mark, B-Sierra Farm (KY), T-Bob Baffert, J-Joel Rosario, $300,000.
|4—
|King Guillermo, c, 3, Uncle Mo–Slow Sand, by Dixieland Band. ($150,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Victoria’s Ranch, B-Carhue Investments, Grouseridge LTD, Marengo Investments (KY), $100,000.
|1—
|Finnick the Fierce, g, 3, Dialed In–Southern Classic, by Southern Image. O-Monge, Arnaldo and Hernandez, Rey, B-Paige Jillian Blu Sky Stables (KY), $50,000.
|Also Ran: Farmington Road, Wells Bayou, Storm the Court, Silver Prospector, Code Runner, Taishan.
|Winning Time: 1:48 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3, 1HF, 2HF.
|Odds: 0.90, 4.70, 62.20.
