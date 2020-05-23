North American Graded Stakes Results May 23

|CHARLES WHITTINGHAM S. (G2), SA, $200,500, 3YO/UP, 1 1/4MT, 5-23.
|5—
|UNITED, g, 5, Giant’s Causeway–Indy Punch, by Pulling Punches. ($240,000 ’15 KEENOV; $300,000 ’16 FTSAUG). O-LNJ Foxwoods, B-Rosemont Farm LLC (KY), T-Richard E. Mandella, J-Flavien Prat, $120,000.
|*6—
|Originaire (IRE), c, 4, Zoffany (IRE)–Polly Perkins (IRE), by Pivotal (GB). (50,000EUR ’17 GOFORB; 70,000gns 2019 TATFEB). O-BG Stables, B-Vimal and Gillian Khosla (IRE), $40,000.
|7—
|Rockemperor (IRE), c, 4, Holy Roman Emperor (IRE)–Motivation (FR), by Muhtathir (GB). (50,000EUR ’17 ARQAUG; 12,000EUR 2018 ARQMAY). O-Madaket Stables LLC, Dubb, Michael, Wonder Stables, Kisber, Michael E and Bethlehem Stables LLC, B-Haras du Mezeray (IRE), $24,000.
|Also Ran: Desert Stone (IRE), Multiplier, Synthesis.
|Winning Time: 2:00 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: NO, NK, HF.
|Odds: 1.20, 6.10, 1.10.
|***Rockemperor finished second but was disqualified and placed third.
|MATT WINN S. (G3), CD, $150,000, 3YO, 1 1/16M, 5-23.
|10—
|MAXFIELD, c, 3, Street Sense–Velvety, by Bernardini. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), T-Brendan P. Walsh, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $88,350.
|6—
|Ny Traffic, c, 3, Cross Traffic–Mamie Reilly, by Graeme Hall. O-Fanelli, John, Cash is King LLC, LC Racing and Braverman, Paul, B-Brian Culnan (NY), $28,500.
|2—
|Pneumatic, c, 3, Uncle Mo–Teardrop, by Tapit. O-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC (KY), $14,250.
|Also Ran: Attachment Rate, Necker Island, Celtic Striker, Shake Some Action, Informative, Flap Jack, Major Fed.
|Winning Time: 1:43 (ft)
|Margins: 1, 3/4, 3 1/4.
|Odds: 1.30, 3.70, 2.60.
|DAYTONA S. (G3), SA, $101,000, 4YO/UP, 5 1/2FT, 5-23.
|6—
|WILDMAN JACK, g, 4, Goldencents–Orientatious, by Orientate. O-WC Racing Inc, B-W C Racing (KY), T-Doug F. O’Neill, J-Mike E. Smith, $60,000.
|1—
|Sparky Ville, g, 4, Candy Ride (ARG)–Lorelei K, by Storm Cat. O-Del Secco DCS Racing, B-Aaron & Marie Jones LLC (KY), $20,000.
|2—
|Stubbins, c, 4, Morning Line–Sierra Vista (GB), by Atraf (GB). ($130,000 2018 OBSMAR). O-McShane Racing, LLC, B-Patrick Durtschi & Brittney Durtschi (KY), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Texas Wedge, Cistron, Murad Khan (FR), Blameitonthelaw.
|Winning Time: 1:01 (fm)
|Margins: NO, HF, HF.
|Odds: 2.10, 70.20, 3.30.
