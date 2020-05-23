North American Graded Stakes Results May 23

CHARLES WHITTINGHAM S. (G2), SA, $200,500, 3YO/UP, 1 1/4MT, 5-23.

5— UNITED, g, 5, Giant’s Causeway–Indy Punch, by Pulling Punches. ($240,000 ’15 KEENOV; $300,000 ’16 FTSAUG). O-LNJ Foxwoods, B-Rosemont Farm LLC (KY), T-Richard E. Mandella, J-Flavien Prat, $120,000.

*6— Originaire (IRE), c, 4, Zoffany (IRE)–Polly Perkins (IRE), by Pivotal (GB). (50,000EUR ’17 GOFORB; 70,000gns 2019 TATFEB). O-BG Stables, B-Vimal and Gillian Khosla (IRE), $40,000.

7— Rockemperor (IRE), c, 4, Holy Roman Emperor (IRE)–Motivation (FR), by Muhtathir (GB). (50,000EUR ’17 ARQAUG; 12,000EUR 2018 ARQMAY). O-Madaket Stables LLC, Dubb, Michael, Wonder Stables, Kisber, Michael E and Bethlehem Stables LLC, B-Haras du Mezeray (IRE), $24,000.

Also Ran: Desert Stone (IRE), Multiplier, Synthesis.

Winning Time: 2:00 1/5 (fm)

Margins: NO, NK, HF.

Odds: 1.20, 6.10, 1.10.