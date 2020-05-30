North American Graded Stakes Results May 30

|HONEYMOON S. (G3), SA, $101,500, 3YO, F, 1 1/8MT, 5-30.
|5—
|LAURA’S LIGHT, f, 3, Constitution–Light of a Star, by Muqtarib. ($95,000 ’17 KEENOV). O-Gary Barber, B-Golden Pedigree LLC (KY), T-Peter Miller, J-Abel Cedillo, $60,000.
|9—
|Stela Star (IRE), f, 3, Epaulette (AUS)–Compostela (GB), by Sea the Stars (IRE). (23,000EUR ’18 GOFORB). O-Hronis Racing LLC, B-Vimal and Gillian Khosla (IRE), $20,000.
|4—
|Croughavouke (IRE), f, 3, Dandy Man (IRE)–Coin Case (IRE), by Frozen Power (IRE). O-Red Baron’s Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC, B-Joe Fogarty (IRE), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Red Lark (IRE), Guitty (FR), K P Dreamin, Parkour, Fashion Royalty (GB).
|Winning Time: 1:49 (fm)
|Margins: NK, NK, 2HF.
|Odds: 2.30, 1.90, 11.70.
|WINNING COLORS S. (G3), CD, $100,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 5-30.
|4—
|BELL’S THE ONE, f, 4, Majesticperfection–Street Mate, by Street Cry (IRE). ($155,000 ’17 FTKJUL). O-Lothenbach Stables, Inc (Bob Lothenbach), B-BRET JONES (KY), T-Neil L. Pessin, J-Corey J. Lanerie, $60,140.
|2—
|Break Even, f, 4, Country Day–Exotic Wager, by Saint Ballado. O-Klein Racing, B-Richard Klein & Bert Klein (KY), $19,400.
|8—
|Mia Mischief, m, 5, Into Mischief–Greer Lynn, by Speightstown. ($135,000 ’16 KEESEP; $300,000 2017 FTFMAR; $2,400,000 2019 FTKNOV). O-Stonestreet Stables LLC, B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (KY), $9,700.
|Also Ran: Unique Factor, Sneaking Out, Spiced Perfection, Princess Causeway, Take Charge Angel.
|Winning Time: 1:08 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3, 2HF, 3/4.
|Odds: 13.10, 2.20, 0.90.
|MINT JULEP S. (G3), CD, $100,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16MT, 5-30.
|7—
|SECRET MESSAGE, m, 5, Hat Trick (JPN)–Westside Singer, by Gone West. O-Madaket Stables LLC, Heider Family Stables LLC, ERJ Racing, LLC, Elayne Stables and Bouchey, Steven, B-Allen Tennenbaum (KY), T-H. Graham Motion, J-John R. Velazquez, $56,420.
|5—
|La Signare (FR), m, 5, Siyouni (FR)–La Teranga (FR), by Beat Hollow (GB). O-Madaket Stables LLC, Cambron, Tim, Cambron, Anna, and Bradley Thoroughbreds, B-Moussa Mbacke (FR), $18.200.
|11—
|Zofelle (IRE), f, 4, Zoffany (IRE)–Height of Elegance (IRE), by Galileo (IRE). (27,000gns ’19 TATJUL). O-Heider Family Stables LLC, B-Fullbury & Minch Bloodstock (IRE), $9,100.
|Also Ran: She’sonthewarpath, Altea (FR), Juliet Foxtrot (GB), Mitchell Road, Nay Lady Nay (IRE), Beau Recall (IRE), Coco Channel, Varenka, Winning Envelope, Elizabeth Way (IRE), Hanalei Moon.
|Winning Time: 1:43 (fm)
|Margins: HD, NK, HD.
|Odds: 25.70, 21.10, 8.90.
