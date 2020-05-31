June 1, 2020

North American Graded Stakes Results May 31

May 31, 2020 Brisnet Staff Data Reports, Maidens & Results 0

SANTA MARIA S. (G2), SA, $200,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 5-31.
3— FIGHTING MAD, f, 4, New Year’s Day–Smokey’s Love, by Forestry. O-West, Gary and Mary, B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc (KY), T-Bob Baffert, J-Abel Cedillo, $120,000.
1— Hard Not to Love, f, 4, Hard Spun–Loving Vindication, by Vindication. ($400,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Mercedes Stables LLC, West Point Thoroughbreds, Dilworth, Scott, Ingordo, Dorothy, Ingordo, David and Mooney, F Steve, B-Anderson Farms Ont Inc (ON), $40,000.
2— Ce Ce, f, 4, Elusive Quality–Miss Houdini, by Belong to Me. O-Bo Hirsch, LLC, B-Bo Hirsch, LLC (KY), $24,000.
Also Ran: Kaydetre, Horologist.
Winning Time: 1:42 (ft)
Margins: 3 1/4, 2 1/4, 17HF.
Odds: 10.10, 2.50, 0.60.

