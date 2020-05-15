North American Maiden Winners April 15

Curlin–Youcan’tcatchme (champion in Canada, $425,710), by The Daddy; YOUCANTCATCHCURLIN, c, 3, GP, Mcl 35000, 5-15, 1m, 1:37 . B-Martha Jane Mulholland & Candyland Farm (KY.). $170,000 ’18 KEESEP.

Gervinho–Valeria by Elusive Quality; FLYING BUSINESS, f, 3, SA, Mcl 50000, 5-15, 5 1/2f, 1:06 1/5. B-Gino Roncelli (CA.). *1/2 to Streak of Luck (G1P$297,591).

Honor Code–Unzip Me (MG3$959,228), by City Zip; DON’T UNZIP ME, f, 3, GG, Msw, 5-15, 1mT, 1:38 . B-Harris Farms Inc., Donald Valpredo & Martin Jones (KY.). $130,000 ’17 KEENOV.

Jack Milton–Indy Gold by A.P. Indy; BRYCENS GOLD, f, 3, TAM, Mcl 16000, 5-15, 1m 40y, 1:44 . B-David Lavoie (FL.). $6,750 ’18 OBSOCT.

Kantharos–Perfectly Wild by Forest Wildcat; ALLEGEDLY PERFECT, g, 3, GP, Msw, 5-15, 5f, :58 1/5. B-William P. Sorren (FL.). *1/2 to Starship Jubilee (champion in Canada, $1,498,667).

Lookin At Lucky–Patricias Prospect by A.P. Indy; DON’T STOP LOOKIN, f, 3, SA, Mcl 20000, 5-15, 6f, 1:12 2/5. B-Amy Bayle, Shelley Gross & Allen Racing LLC (KY.). $35,000 ’17 KEENOV; $20,000 ’18 KEESEP.

Master Rick–Cat Thats Grey by Fiber Sonde; COMMAND THE CAT, g, 3, CT, Mcl 5000, 5-15, 4 1/2f, :52 3/5. B-John D. McKee (WV.).

Musketier (GER)–Magic Forty Won by Forty Won; MAGIC MOSCO, g, 3, GG, Mcl 12500, 5-15, 6f, 1:11 4/5. B-Andy Stronach (KY.).

Temple City–Geisha Gal by Agnes Tachyon (JPN); CITY GUY, g, 3, TAM, Mcl 16000, 5-15, 1mT, 1:36 2/5. B-Vegso Racing Stable (FL.).

Tonalist–Sweet Belle (G2P$307,649), by Deputy Commander; GAUZY, f, 3, GP, Mcl 25000, 5-15, 1 1/16m, 1:46 1/5. B-Nursery Place & Partners (KY.). $36,000 ’18 FTMOCT. *1/2 to Fact Finding (SW$313,596).

Tonalist–Exit to Heaven by Holy Bull; TONS OF GOLD, c, 3, GP, Mcl 35000, 5-15, 1m, 1:37 . B-Seclusive Farm, Chester Prince &Anne Prince (KY.). $70,000 ’18 KEESEP.

Windsor Castle–Go For Diamonds (MEX) by Victorioso (MEX); OUR DIAMOND GIRL, f, 3, CT, Msw, 5-14, 4 1/2f, :52 3/5. B-Tim Grams & Judy Grams (WV.).

Coil–Yuen Fun by Event of the Year; FAIR CHALLENGE, g, 4, GG, Mcl 5000, 5-15, 5f, :58 2/5. B-Connie Ho & Dennis Ho (CA.).

Lucky Pulpit–Sioux Zen by Tiznow; CIVIL SUIT, f, 4, SA, Mcl 20000, 5-15, 6f, 1:10 3/5. B-Harris Farms (CA.).

Majesticperfection–Belle’s Home by Came Home; HERO OF THE FUTURE, g, 4, GP, Mcl 12500, 5-15, 5f, :59 . B-Robert Brandstetter (IL.). $35,000 ’17 FTKOCT. *1/2 to Belleofthebeach (MSW$291,499).

Tiznow–Zinzay by Smart Strike; THREE QUARTER TIME, f, 4, TAM, Mcl 25000, 5-15, 1mT, 1:34 4/5. B-Three Chimneys Farm, LLC (KY.). $200,000 ’16 KEENOV.