North American Maiden Winners May 19

Atreides–Bear’s Gem (MSW$391,220), by Peaks and Valleys; AUSTIN CALLING, g, 3, WRD, Mcl 15000, 5-19, 5 1/2f, 1:06 1/5. B-Elevage II, LLC (ON.). $2,000 ’17 KEENOV; C$23,000 ’18 ALBSEP.

Diamond–Paid by Devil His Due; DIAMONATA, f, 3, WRD, Mcl 7500, 5-19, 5f, :59 3/5. B-David Bay,, Tammie Bay (OK.).

Guilt Trip–My Sweet Emily by Roman Ruler; CLYTEE, f, 3, FON, Mcl 10000, 5-19, 6f, 1:16 4/5. B-J. Adcock & Hume Wornall (LA.). $3,700 ’17 ESLOCT.

Portobello Road–Sexy Soiree by Thunder Gulch; R V T THUNDER ROAD, g, 4, WRD, Mcl 7500, 5-19, 1m, 1:39 4/5. B-Linda Sontchi & John McClurkin (AR.).