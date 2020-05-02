North American Maiden Winners May 2

|Bernardini–Speed Succeeds by Gone West; BANK, c, 3, OP, Msw, 5-2, 6f, 1:10 2/5. B-Whisper Hill Farm LLC (KY.). $275,000 ’18 KEESEP. *1/2 to Brilliant Speed (G1$1,203,531) *1/2 to Souper Speedy (G2P$340,634).
|Carpe Diem–Rebuke by Carson City; SCOLDING, f, 3, OP, Msw, 5-2, 6f, 1:10 . B-AR Enterprises, LLC. (KY.). $75,000 ’18 KEESEP; $475,000 2019 OBSAPR.
|Constitution–American Angel by Ghostzapper; SUPERFECTO, c, 3, GP, Msw, 5-2, 1 1/16m, 1:43 1/5. B-Irving Cowan (KY.).
|Duke of Mischief–Burning Envy by Burning Roma; SILENT MISCHIEF, g, 3, TAM, Mcl 10000, 5-2, 1m 40y, 1:43 3/5. B-Eduardo Soto (FL.).
|Empire Maker–Elusive Bird by Elusive Quality; ELUSIVE RULER, g, 3, GP, Msw, 5-2, 1mT, 1:34 4/5. B-Marylou Whitney Stables LLC (KY.).
|Revolutionary–Best of Times by Mineshaft; HUNT THE FRONT, c, 3, OP, Msw, 5-2, 1 1/8m, 1:49 4/5. B-BOTTOM LINE STABLES INC., Rowland Hancock & Dick Walker (KY.). $80,000 ’18 KEESEP.
|Broken Vow–Another World by Maria’s Mon; WORLDS APART, f, 4, TAM, Mcl 16000, 5-2, 1 1/8m, 1:52 3/5. B-Pin Oak Stud, LLC (KY.). $16,500 2020 FTKFEB.
|Maclean’s Music–Private Whisper by Roar; PRIVATE MESSAGE, f, 4, GP, Mcl 50000, 5-2, 6f, 1:12 . B-Gabriel Duignan (KY.). $29,000 ’17 KEEJAN; $200,000 ’17 KEESEP.
