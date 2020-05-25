North American Maiden Winners May 25

Dominus–Beat the Blues (G3$521,634), by Great Pyramid (IRE); THE BEAT, c, 2, CD, Mcl 40000, 5-25, 5f, :59 . B-Jose Luis Espinoza (KY.). $12,000 ’19 KEESEP.

Overanalyze–Alexandria Wa by Bluegrass Cat; HENDAVID, c, 2, SA, Msw, 5-25, 4 1/2f, :53 3/5. B-Blackstone Farm, LLC (PA.). $20,000 ’19 FTKOCT.

Attila’s Storm–Nineteenninetyfour by Roman Ruler; FORTY FIVES STORM, g, 3, RUI, Mcl 6500, 5-25, 5 1/2f, 1:07 1/5. B-Fred Alexander (NM.). $28,000 ’18 RUIAUG.

Champ Pegasus–Ju Ju Baby by Snow Ridge; JU JU GUY, g, 3, GG, Mcl 8000, 5-25, 5f, :59 1/5. B-Lo Hi Racing Stable & Richard Barton Enterprises (CA.). *1/2 to Bad Ju Ju (MSW$362,776).

Coil–Linda Lou by Dixie Union; COIL AND STRIKE, f, 3, FON, Mcl 10000, 5-25, 1m, 1:46 . B-Julie Adair-Stack & Linda Adair (KY.). $9,000 ’18 CTNAUG.

Curlin–Oceanwave by Harlan’s Holiday; OCEAN BREEZE, f, 3, CD, Msw, 5-25, 6 1/2f, 1:16 2/5. B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc. (KY.).

Elusive Warning–Just Satisfaction by Lil Tyler; SURELY A SMILE, f, 3, GG, Msw, 5-25, 6f, 1:11 1/5. B-Madera Thoroughbreds (CA.). *1/2 to Soul Candy (G1P$399,847).

Giant Surprise–Gracie Jane by Evansville Slew; FIVE ROSES LUNA, f, 3, FON, Msw, 5-25, 6f, 1:16 3/5. B-Dr. Clyde Dean Cranwell (NY.).

Into Mischief–Candy Drawer by Candy Ride (ARG); SECRET KEEPER, f, 3, SA, Msw, 5-25, 5 1/2f, 1:03 3/5. B-Pam & Martin Wygod (KY.).

Lea–Nippy by Pulpit; GIBBERISH, f, 3, GP, Msw, 5-25, 1m, 1:37 1/5. B-Dell Ridge Farm, LLC (KY.). $230,000 ’17 KEENOV.

Orb–Rebalite by More Than Ready; OCALA, f, 3, GP, Mcl 16000, 5-25, 1m, 1:40 1/5. B-James Franklin Miller (WV.). $75,000 ’18 FTKJUL; $250,000 2019 OBSMAR. *1/2 to Race Day (MG2$748,000).

Value Plus–Frontier Franny by Lucky Lionel; CPT. RHETT BUTLER, c, 3, GP, Mcl 50000, 5-25, 6f, 1:10 4/5. B-Arboritanza Racing, LLC & Jolane Weeks (FL.). *1/2 to Front Loaded (MSP$412,490).

Harbor the Gold–Light My Ducks by Basket Weave; WHENDUCKSFLY, g, 4, GG, Mcl 20000, 5-25, 5fT, :57 1/5. B-Dean Essex & Judy Anne Essex (WA.).