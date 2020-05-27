North American Maiden Winners May 27

|Hard Spun–Lotta Rhythm (G2P$263,128), by Rhythm; PURE RHYTHM, f, 3, TAM, Msw, 5-27, 1mT, 1:35 2/5. B-Tony Holmes & Dr. & Mrs. Walter Zent (KY.). $125,000 2019 OBSAPR. *1/2 to Hattaash (MG1P$414,687).
|Turbo Compressor–Oatka Idas Rose by Closing Argument; HAY HAY MY MY, g, 3, TAM, Mcl 10000, 5-27, 1m 40y, 1:42 3/5. B-Martin Goodell & Emily Goodell (FL.).
|Courageous Cat–Paradice Vice by Vice Regent; ALEXACRAT, m, 5, TAM, Mcl 16000, 5-27, 1m 40y, 1:44 3/5. B-Mr. & Mrs. Rocco Bueti (NY.). *1/2 to Mr. Masterpiece ($285,141).
Leave a Reply