North American Maiden Winners May 4

|Algorithms–Lithe by Lookin At Lucky; ALGEBRA, g, 3, WRD, Msw, 5-4, 1m, 1:39 1/5. B-Joseph W. Sutton (TX.).
|Can the Man–Kathleen’s Girl by Grand Slam; TIN CAN ALLIE, f, 3, WRD, Mcl 15000, 5-4, 6f, 1:13 1/5. B-Carroll Crowl (KY.).
|Latent Heat–Ghost Shadow by Ghostzapper; BUG ZAPPER, g, 3, WRD, Mcl 7500, 5-4, 5 1/2f, 1:06 2/5. B-Francisco Bravo & Mike Grossman (OK.).
|Affirmatif–She’s Something by Affirmed; POPPY’S OATS, g, 4, WRD, Mcl 7500, 5-4, 5 1/2f, 1:06 2/5. B-Ellen J Caines & Penny Adams (OK.).
|Ice Box–Tiz the Tide by Tiznow; WAVERUNNER, g, 4, WRD, Mcl 15000, 5-4, 1m, 1:39 3/5. B-Westrock Stables LLC (KY.).
|Magic Cat–Wild Glitter by Wild Zone; SLEEPY TURTLE, g, 4, FON, Mcl 10000, 5-4, 6f, 1:15 3/5. B-Troy Bethke (MN.).
