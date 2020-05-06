North American Maiden Winners May 6

Commander’s Shoes–Queen of Scioto by Hold That Tiger; SCIOTO’S SHOES, f, 3, FON, Mcl 5000, 5-5, 4f, :48 1/5. B-Pleasant Hills Training Center (AR.).

Karakontie (JPN)–Sobinka (IRE) by Sadler’s Wells; TALAKO, c, 3, TAM, Msw, 5-6, 1mT, 1:36 3/5. B-John D. Gunther (KY.).

Sky Mesa–Stylish Storm by Storm Bird; DAVE JONES, g, 3, WRD, Mcl 7500, 5-6, 6f, 1:12 4/5. B-Equine Equity Partners, LLC (KY.). $20,000 ’17 KEENOV; $32,000 ’18 KEESEP. *1/2 to Most Distinguished (G2$300,526).

Arch–Barracks Road (MSW$369,645), by Elusive Quality; WOWZA MAN, g, 4, TAM, Mcl 10000, 5-6, 7f, 1:26 3/5. B-Fred W. Hertrich lll & John D. Fielding (KY.). $37,000 2018 OBSJUN.

Declaration of War–Regalo Mia (G3$359,055), by Sligo Bay (IRE); RIONERO, g, 4, TAM, Mcl 16000, 5-6, 1 1/8mT, 1:52 4/5. B-Don Alberto Corporation (KY.).

Hightail–Miracle Rose by Awesome Again; BANKER NITA, f, 4, FON, Mcl 10000, 5-5, 6f, 1:15 1/5. B-Wildwood Farms Inc (AR.). *1/2 to Jomelo (MSP$454,345).