North American Maiden Winners May 9

Liam’s Map–Miss Houdini (G1), by Belong to Me; RIGGINS, g, 3, GP, Mcl 65000, 5-9, 1mT, 1:35 . B-Bo Hirsch, LLC. (KY.). $225,000 ’18 KEESEP. *1/2 to Papa Clem (MG2$1,121,190) *1/2 to Ce Ce (MG1$726,600).