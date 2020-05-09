North American Maiden Winners May 9

|Constitution–Discreet Meating by Hat Trick (JPN); HYPERFOCUS, c, 2, GP, Msw, 5-9, 4 1/2f, :52 3/5. B-Mike Heitzmann, Jill Heitzmann & WinStar Farm, LLC (KY.). $100,000 ’19 KEESEP.
|Liam’s Map–Miss Houdini (G1), by Belong to Me; RIGGINS, g, 3, GP, Mcl 65000, 5-9, 1mT, 1:35 . B-Bo Hirsch, LLC. (KY.). $225,000 ’18 KEESEP. *1/2 to Papa Clem (MG2$1,121,190) *1/2 to Ce Ce (MG1$726,600).
|Poseidon’s Warrior–Magical Madam by Put It Back; POSEIDONS PRINCESS, f, 3, GP, Mcl 10000, 5-9, 6f, 1:13 . B-Richard Arnold & Louie Rogers (FL.).
|Posse–M S C Jet by Da Stoops; EXPENSIVE STYLE, g, 3, TAM, Msw, 5-9, 5 1/2f, 1:05 . B-Bob Miller & Maryann Miller (NY.). $9,000 ’18 OBSOCT; $5,500 2019 OBSJUN.
|Revolutionary–Katie the Lady (MSW$335,865), by Lost Soldier; FREEDOM LASS, f, 3, TAM, Mcl 32000, 5-9, 1 1/16mT, 1:43 2/5. B-Barr Three LLC, Cherrywood Racing II, Oak Rock Racing LLC & Michael Bojarski (IL.).
|City Zip–Barbies M by Afleet Alex; BARBIE’S KING, g, 4, GP, Mcl 12500, 5-9, 1mT, 1:36 1/5. B-Flaxman Holdings Limited (KY.). $16,000 ’16 KEENOV; $80,000 ’17 KEESEP; $37,000 2018 OBSJUN.
|Flatter–Boldy by Forest Wildcat; OVERPRAISE, c, 4, TAM, Mcl 16000, 5-9, 1 1/8mT, 1:51 4/5. B-Edward Seltzer & Beverly Anderson (KY.).
|The Factor–Grace Phil (MSW$377,252), by Philanthropist; TEMPERANCE, f, 4, GP, Mcl 40000, 5-9, 1mT, 1:36 3/5. B-Nursery Place, Donaldson & Broadbent (KY.). $25,000 ’17 KEESEP.
