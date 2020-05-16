North American Non-Graded Stakes Results May 16

TONALIST’S SHAPE , f, 3, Tonalist–Hitechnoweenie, by Harlan’s Holiday. O-Slam Dunk Racing, Branham, Doug and Legacy Ranch, Inc, B-SABANA FARM (KY), T-Saffie A. Joseph, Jr., J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $46,035.

Dream Marie, f, 3, Graydar–Lin Marie, by Curlin. ($10,000 ’18 FTKOCT; $25,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Miracle’s International Trading, Inc, B-Wynnstay LLC & GWR LLC (KY), $14,850.

Pleasant Orb, f, 3, Orb–Pleasant Home, by Seeking the Gold. O-Charles E Fipke, B-Charles E Fipke (KY), $7,425.