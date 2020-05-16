North American Non-Graded Stakes Results May 16

|EVENING JEWEL S., SA, $152,500, 3YO, F, 6F, 5-16.
|1—
|SMILING SHIRLEE, f, 3, Smiling Tiger–Whobetterthanus, by Grand Slam. O-Brown, Jr, Edward J, Klein, Alan and Lebherz, Phillip, B-Premier Thoroughbreds LLC (CA), T-Jeff Bonde, J-Mike E. Smith, $90,000.
|2—
|Bella Vita, f, 3, Bayern–Queenie Cat, by Storm Cat. ($75,000 ’18 FTKOCT; $400,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Kaleem Shah, Inc, B-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc (CA), $30,000.
|3—
|Been Studying Her, f, 3, Fast Anna–Maddie’s Odyssey, by Kitten’s Joy. O-KMN Racing LLC, B-KMN Racing (CA), $18,000.
|Also Ran: Warren’s Showtime, Homehome, Bulletproof One, Warrior’s Moon, Dim Lights, Speedy Gigi, Florentine Diamond.
|Winning Time: 1:10 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: HF, 1, 1 3/4.
|Odds: 3.80, 7.70, 4.70.
|ECHO EDDIE S., SA, $151,500, 3YO, 6F, 5-16.
|8—
|BIG SWEEP, f, 3, Mr. Big–Misszippityslewda, by City Zip. ($40,000 ’18 BESOCT). O-Red Baron’s Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC, B-George Krikorian (CA), T-Mark Glatt, J-Flavien Prat, $90,000.
|2—
|Rookie Mistake, c, 3, Square Eddie–Meetmeinthewoods, by General Meeting. O-Reddam Racing LLC, B-Reddam Racing LLC (CA), $30,000.
|5—
|Club Aspen, c, 3, Clubhouse Ride–Aspen Gal, by Talkin Man. ($55,000 2019 FTCJUN). O-Lawrence D Lewis, B-Harris Farms (CA), $18,000.
|Also Ran: Bettor Trip Nick, Phantom Boss, Audace, Project Leader, Stir the Pot.
|Winning Time: 1:10 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: HD, 2HF, 2 1/4.
|Odds: 1.10, 13.40, 5.00.
|MUSICAL ROMANCE S., GP, $100,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 7F, 5-16.
|7—
|LADY’S ISLAND, m, 6, Greatness–Broadway Martha, by Broad Brush. O-Matties Racing Stable LLC and Averill Racing LLC, B-Bailey Bolen (FL), T-Georgina Baxter, J-Emisael Jaramillo, $59,520.
|3—
|Wildwood’s Beauty, f, 4, Kantharos–Miss Propitious, by J P’s Gusto. ($47,000 ’17 OBSOCT). O-William Stiritz, B-Philip Matthews & Karen Matthews (FL), $19,200.
|2—
|Bellera, f, 4, Bernardini–Habiboo, by Unbridled’s Song. ($90,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Mathis Stable LLC, Madaket Stables LLC and Doheny Racing Stable, B-Hardacre Farm LLC (FL), $9,600.
|Also Ran: Starship Bonita, Liza Star, J P’s Delight, Oceans of Love, Picara, Two Sixty.
|Winning Time: 1:22 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3 3/4, 1 1/4, 4 3/4.
|Odds: 3.40, 1.00, 3.30.
|HOLLYWOOD WILDCAT S., GP, $75,000, 3YO, F, 1 1/16M, 5-15.
|3—
|TONALIST’S SHAPE, f, 3, Tonalist–Hitechnoweenie, by Harlan’s Holiday. O-Slam Dunk Racing, Branham, Doug and Legacy Ranch, Inc, B-SABANA FARM (KY), T-Saffie A. Joseph, Jr., J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $46,035.
|7—
|Dream Marie, f, 3, Graydar–Lin Marie, by Curlin. ($10,000 ’18 FTKOCT; $25,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Miracle’s International Trading, Inc, B-Wynnstay LLC & GWR LLC (KY), $14,850.
|2—
|Pleasant Orb, f, 3, Orb–Pleasant Home, by Seeking the Gold. O-Charles E Fipke, B-Charles E Fipke (KY), $7,425.
|Also Ran: Up in Smoke, Vigilantes Way, Cheermeister.
|Winning Time: 1:44 2/5 (gd)
|Margins: 3 3/4, HF, 6 1/4.
|Odds: 0.50, 9.60, 19.20.
|ROAR S., GP, $75,000, 3YO, 6 1/2F, 5-16.
|3—
|DOUBLE CROWN, g, 3, Bourbon Courage–Two Columbus, by Two Punch. O-Reeves Thoroughbred Racing, B-Dr & Mrs Thomas Bowman & Rebecca Davis (MD), T-Katherine Ritvo, J-Cristian A. Torres, $46,035.
|5—
|Green Light Go, c, 3, Hard Spun–Light Green, by Pleasantly Perfect. O-Stronach Stables, B-Adena Springs (KY), $14,850.
|2—
|With Verve, g, 3, Kantharos–With Elan, by Offlee Wild. O-Eric J Wirth, B-Eric J Wirth (FL), $7,425.
|Also Ran: Ournationonparade, Cajun Casanova, Ricki Ticki Taffi.
|Winning Time: 1:16 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: HF, 1, 4 1/4.
|Odds: 2.80, 0.60, 7.00.
|POWDER BREAK S., GP, $75,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 5-16.
|2—
|JAKARTA, m, 5, Bustin Stones–T J’s Stormy Wit, by Stormello. ($35,000 2019 FTMWIN). O-Three Diamonds Farm, B-Arrowwood Farm, Inc (PA), T-Michael J. Maker, J-Edgard J. Zayas, $45,570.
|3—
|Bella Ciao, f, 4, Flatter–Anandi, by Anabaa. ($30,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Cairoli Racing Stable and Magic Stables LLC, B-Dr & Mrs Walter Zent (KY), $14,700.
|4—
|Valedictorian, m, 6, Temple City–Smart N Classy, by Smart Strike. O-Epic Racing, B-John Bowers, Jr (NJ), $7,350.
|Also Ran: Valiance, W W Fitzy, Goodbye Brockley, Great Sister Diane.
|Winning Time: 1:36 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2 1/4, HF, NK.
|Odds: 11.30, 2.20, 5.90.
Leave a Reply