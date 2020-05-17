North American Non-Graded Stakes Results May 17

SUNDAY SILENCE S., GP, $75,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/8M, 5-17.

6— JUST WHISTLE, h, 5, Pioneerof the Nile–And Why Not, by Street Cry (IRE). O-Helen K Groves, B-Helen K Groves Revocable Trust (KY), T-Michael R. Matz, J-Luis Saez, $46,035.

3— Spinoff, c, 4, Hard Spun–Zaftig, by Gone West. O-Wertheimer and Frere, B-Wertheimer et Frere (KY), $14,850.

2— Eye of a Jedi, g, 5, Eye of the Leopard–Sea Song’s Grace, by Elusive Quality. ($1,500 ’16 KEESEP). O-Steve Budhoo, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $7,425.

Also Ran: You’re to Blame, Wind of Change (BRZ), Big Dollar Bill.

Winning Time: 1:50 3/5 (sy)

Margins: NK, 2, 4HF.