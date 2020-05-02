North American Non-Graded Stakes Results May 2

|BIG DRAMA S., GP, $100,000, 3YO/UP, 7F, 5-2.
|3—
|NETWORK EFFECT, c, 4, Mark Valeski–Sandy Key Gal, by Put It Back. ($95,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Klaravich Stables, Inc, B-Louis Jolin (FL), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $60,760.
|7—
|Noble Drama, g, 5, Gone Astray–Queen Drama, by Burning Roma. O-Harold L Queen, B-Harold L Queen (FL), $19,600.
|2—
|Last Judgment, g, 4, Congrats–Fantasy Forest, by Forestry. ($90,000 ’17 FTKOCT; $300,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Mathis Stable LLC and Madaket Stables LLC, B-Woodford Thoroughbreds (FL), $9,800.
|Also Ran: Royal Squeeze, Red Crescent, He Hate Me, Garter and Tie.
|Winning Time: 1:21 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2, 2HF, 2 3/4.
|Odds: 0.60, 12.60, 10.90.
|HONEY RYDER S., GP, $75,000, 3YO, F, 1 1/16MT, 5-2.
|4—
|MICHELINE, f, 3, Bernardini–Panty Raid, by Include. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), T-Michael Stidham, J-Joe Bravo, $43,245.
|2—
|Highland Glory, f, 3, Sky Mesa–Kristi With a K, by Petionville. O-Steadfast Stable, B-Bonner Young (KY), $13,950.
|6—
|Stunning Sky, f, 3, Declaration of War–Sky Walk, by Unbridled’s Song. ($100,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Paradise Farms Corp and Parkland Thoroughbreds, B-Stephen J McDonald (KY), $6,975.
|Also Ran: Envoutante, Mimina’s Team, Astoria Kitten, Diamonds Are A, Onyx, La Rusia, Seducer, Bajan Girl, Ivyetsu.
|Winning Time: 1:41 (fm)
|Margins: 2 1/4, NO, 2.
|Odds: 17.70, 1.30, 7.80.
|ENGLISH CHANNEL S., GP, $75,000, 3YO, 1 1/16MT, 5-2.
|4—
|GUFO, c, 3, Declaration of War–Floy, by Petionville. O-Otter Bend Stables, LLC, B-John Little & Stephen Cainelli (KY), T-Christophe Clement, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $43,710.
|8—
|Proven Strategies, c, 3, Sky Mesa–Stormbeforethecalm, by Quiet American. ($55,000 ’18 FTKOCT; $77,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Green, Leonard C, Green, Jonathan I and Empire Racing Club, B-A Francis Vanlangendonck, Barbara HVanlangendonck & Etarip Stables, Inc (FL), $14,100.
|6—
|Summer to Remember, c, 3, Summer Front–Psychadelacized, by Distorted Humor. ($200,000 ’17 KEENOV). O-Waterford Stable, B-Brereton C Jones (KY), $7,050.
|Also Ran: Island Commish, Fame to Famous, Justinthenickotime, South Bend, Ever Dangerous, Express Pharoah, Don Juan Kitten, Doc Boy.
|Winning Time: 1:39 3/5 (fm)
|Margins: 1HF, 1HF, HF.
|Odds: 2.20, 12.80, 4.50.
