North American Non-Graded Stakes Results May 23

NORTH AMERICAN NON-GRADED STAKES RESULTS
|SHAWNEE S., CD, $100,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 5-23.
|4—
|DUNBAR ROAD, f, 4, Quality Road–Gift List, by Bernardini. ($350,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Peter M Brant, B-Jeffery J Drown (KY), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $60,140.
|2—
|Chocolate Kisses, f, 4, Candy Ride (ARG)–Brownie Points, by Forest Wildcat. ($410,000 ’17 FTSAUG). O-Debby M Oxley, B-Pin Oak Stud, LLC (KY), $19,400.
|6—
|Vault, f, 4, Jump Start–Di’s Delight, by French Deputy. O-Kueber Racing, LLC, Barlar LLC, Madaket Stables LLC and Little Red Feather Racing, B-Barlar, LLC (PA), $9,700.
|Also Ran: Awe Emma, Another Broad, She’s a Julie, Moonlit Garden, Flower Party (IRE).
|Winning Time: 1:43 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1 3/4, 1 1/4, 3/4.
|Odds: 0.70, 27.30, 4.70.
|
|TEPIN S., CD, $100,000, 3YO, F, 1MT, 5-23.
|9—
|SHARING, f, 3, Speightstown–Shared Account, by Pleasantly Perfect. ($350,000 ’18 FTSAUG). O-Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners and Gainesway Stable (Antony Beck), B-Sagamore Farm (MD), T-H. Graham Motion, J-Manuel Franco, $57,040.
|2—
|Abscond, f, 3, Blame–Solitary Life, by Grand Slam. ($35,000 ’17 KEENOV; $90,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Apogee Bloodstock, B-Michael Niall (KY), $18,400.
|10—
|Pass the Plate, f, 3, Temple City–Pocket Gift, by Great Notion. O-Silverton Hill LLC, B-Silverton Hill, LLC (KY), $9,200.
|Also Ran: In Good Spirits, Alms, Dominga, Walk In Marrakesh (IRE), Moral Reasoning, Jezebel’s Kitten, Queen of God, Outburst (GB), Eve of War, Oxum Power.
|Winning Time: 1:36 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: HF, 3/4, HD.
|Odds: 2.30, 12.40, 23.40.
|
|BLAME S., CD, $100,000, 4YO/UP, 1M, 5-23.
|8—
|OWENDALE, c, 4, Into Mischief–Aspen Light, by Bernardini. ($200,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Rupp Racing, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Florent Geroux, $57,660.
|5—
|Everfast, c, 4, Take Charge Indy–Awesome Surprise, by Awesome Again. ($47,000 ’17 KEEJAN). O-Calumet Farm, B-Extern Developments (KY), $18,600.
|7—
|Silver Dust, g, 6, Tapit–Filare l’Oro, by Hard Spun. ($270,000 ’15 KEESEP; $510,000 2016 OBSMAR). O-Tom R Durant, B-Don Alberto Corporation (KY), $9,300.
|Also Ran: Mr. Money, Snapper Sinclair, Global Campaign, Diamond King, Backyard Heaven, Alwaysmining, Extrordinary Jerry, Discreet Lover, Long Range Toddy.
|Winning Time: 1:34 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: HF, NK, 2 3/4.
|Odds: 3.50, 28.60, 10.60.
|
|WAR CHANT S., CD, $100,000, 3YO, 1MT, 5-23.
|9—
|SMOOTH LIKE STRAIT, c, 3, Midnight Lute–Smooth as Usual, by Flower Alley. O-Cannon Thoroughbreds, LLC, B-Cannon Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), T-Michael W. McCarthy, J-John R. Velazquez, $57,040.
|12—
|Pixelate, c, 3, City Zip–Speckled, by Street Cry (IRE). O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), $18,400.
|5—
|Field Pass, c, 3, Lemon Drop Kid–Only Me, by Runaway Groom. ($37,000 ’18 FTMOCT). O-Three Diamonds Farm, B-Mark Brown Grier (MD), $9,200.
|Also Ran: Hieronymus, South Bend, Shared Sense, Street Ready, Fenwick Station, Bama Breeze, Bodecream, Billy Batts, Island Commish, Liam’s Pride.
|Winning Time: 1:36 3/5 (fm)
|Margins: 1 3/4, HF, 1HF.
|Odds: 5.10, 13.30, 3.00.
|
|ITS BINN TOO LONG S., CT, $51,150, 3YO, F, 4 1/2F, 5-22.
|3—
|TWIRLING OWEN, f, 3, Twirling Candy–Daylight’s Coming, by Stormy Atlantic. O-James F Miller, B-James Franklin Miller (WV), T-Anthony Farrior, J-J. D. Acosta, $30,690.
|5—
|Manarola, f, 3, Flat Out–French Sadie, by Successful Appeal. O-Javier Contreras, B-Schiano racing inc (WV), $10,230.
|7—
|Boundtobebad, f, 3, Windsor Castle–Bound To, by Boundary. O-Taylor Mountain Farm LLC, B-Taylor Mountain Farm (WV), $5,627.
|Also Ran: Gandhi’s Castle, Coach Rube, Undeniable Touch, Distorted Splendor, Q’s Song, Angle of Attack.
|Winning Time: :52 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1 3/4, 3 1/4, 1.
|Odds: 4.00, 3.80, 1.90.
Leave a Reply