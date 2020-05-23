North American Non-Graded Stakes Results May 23

SHARING , f, 3, Speightstown–Shared Account, by Pleasantly Perfect. ($350,000 ’18 FTSAUG). O-Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners and Gainesway Stable (Antony Beck), B-Sagamore Farm (MD), T-H. Graham Motion, J-Manuel Franco, $57,040.

Pass the Plate, f, 3, Temple City–Pocket Gift, by Great Notion. O-Silverton Hill LLC, B-Silverton Hill, LLC (KY), $9,200.