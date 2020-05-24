May 25, 2020

North American Non-Graded Stakes Results May 24

COIN COLLECTOR S., CT, $50,900, 3YO, 4 1/2F, 5-23.
5— BRIGHT DAWN, c, 3, Itsmyluckyday–Golden Gal Al, by Monarchos. ($15,500 ’17 FTMDEC; $25,000 ’18 KEESEP; $70,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Burning Daylight Farms, Inc, B-Hector Alcalde (WV), T-A. Ferris Allen, III, J-J. D. Acosta, $30,540.
2— Hypothesis, g, 3, Algorithms–Ideal Thoughts, by Not for Love. O-Jill Daniel, B-Francis W Daniel III (WV), $10,180.
6— Fancy Castle, g, 3, Windsor Castle–Fancy Up, by Smoke Glacken. O-John A Casey, B-John A Casey (WV), $5,599.
Also Ran: Chief Randel, Swing Batter, Mywalktofreedom.
Winning Time: :51 3/5 (ft)
Margins: 2 3/4, 3 1/4, HD.
Odds: 1.00, 2.30, 2.50.

