North American Non-Graded Stakes Results May 24

BRIGHT DAWN, c, 3, Itsmyluckyday–Golden Gal Al, by Monarchos. ($15,500 ’17 FTMDEC; $25,000 ’18 KEESEP; $70,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Burning Daylight Farms, Inc, B-Hector Alcalde (WV), T-A. Ferris Allen, III, J-J. D. Acosta, $30,540.