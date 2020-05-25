North American Non-Graded Stakes Results May 25

|ALL AMERICAN S., GG, $100,900, 3YO/UP, 1M, 5-25.
|2—
|RESTRAINEDVENGENCE, g, 5, Hold Me Back–Cupids Revenge, by Red Ransom. ($67,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Brinkerhoff, Kelly and Grayson, Jr, Bob, B-Westwind Farms (KY), T-Val Brinkerhoff, J-Kent J. Desormeaux, $60,000.
|1—
|Kiwi’s Dream (AUS), g, 5, Sebring (AUS)–Goldlago (AUS), by Encosta De Lago (AUS). O-Bernardo Lara Ornelas, B-Lockyer Thoroughbreds (AUS), $20,000.
|5—
|Camino Del Paraiso, g, 7, Suances (GB)–Loni’s Appeal, by Successful Appeal. ($5,000 ’14 CTNAUG). O-Paradise Road Ranch, LLC, B-Red Barons Barn LLC (CA), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Builder, Premium Forest, Bold Endeavor, Engram.
|Winning Time: 1:36 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: HD, 3, HF.
|Odds: 1.30, 1.50, 4.80.
