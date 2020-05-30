May 31, 2020

North American Non-Graded Stakes Results May 30

May 30, 2020

CAMILLA URSO S., GG, $77,250, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5FT, 5-30.
1— TOMLIN, f, 4, Distorted Humor–Belle of Perintown, by Dehere. ($200,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Fairview, LLC, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), T-Steven Specht, J-David Charles Lopez, $45,000.
6— Fantasy Heat, f, 4, Unusual Heat–Assure, by Broken Vow. ($77,000 ’17 BESAUG). O-Drummond, Lee, Riso, Joe, Xitco, John V and Schwartz, Paul, B-Paula Capestro Bloodstock LLC & Woodbridge Farm LLC (CA), $15,000.
11— Mucho Amor, f, 4, Mucho Macho Man–Raucous Lady, by Rock Hard Ten. ($135,000 ’17 KEESEP; $260,000 2018 OBSMAR). O-Ten Broeck Farm, Inc, B-Ed Few (KY), $9,000.
Also Ran: Princess Vivian, Ima Happy Cat, Gotham Desire, Left Alone (GB), Storming Lady, Coco Bee, Red Livy (IRE).
Winning Time: :56 (fm)
Margins: 1 1/4, 2HF, HF.
Odds: 14.80, 3.60, 25.40.
ORIGINAL GOLD S., CT, $51,150, 3YO/UP, F/M, 7F, 5-29.
5— ANNA’S BANDIT, m, 6, Great Notion–Onearmedbandit, by No Armistice. O-No Guts No Glory Farm, B-John Robb (WV), T-John J. Robb, J-Gerald Almodovar, $30,690.
7— Hell of Afire, m, 7, Friesan Fire–Helen Louise, by Louis Quatorze. O-Super C Racing Inc, B-Kenneth Lowe Jr (WV), $10,230.
9— B’s Wild Cork, m, 5, Denis of Cork–B’s Wild Rush, by Wild Rush. O-Taylor Mountain Farm LLC, B-Taylor Mountain Farm (WV), $5,627.
Also Ran: Bridging the Gap, Grace Elizabeth, Cameron Street, Sherwood Lady, See Ya Manana.
Winning Time: 1:25 3/5 (ft)
Margins: 6, 1HF, HF.
Odds: 0.40, 10.30, 34.40.

