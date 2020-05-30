North American Non-Graded Stakes Results May 30

|CAMILLA URSO S., GG, $77,250, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5FT, 5-30.
|1—
|TOMLIN, f, 4, Distorted Humor–Belle of Perintown, by Dehere. ($200,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Fairview, LLC, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), T-Steven Specht, J-David Charles Lopez, $45,000.
|6—
|Fantasy Heat, f, 4, Unusual Heat–Assure, by Broken Vow. ($77,000 ’17 BESAUG). O-Drummond, Lee, Riso, Joe, Xitco, John V and Schwartz, Paul, B-Paula Capestro Bloodstock LLC & Woodbridge Farm LLC (CA), $15,000.
|11—
|Mucho Amor, f, 4, Mucho Macho Man–Raucous Lady, by Rock Hard Ten. ($135,000 ’17 KEESEP; $260,000 2018 OBSMAR). O-Ten Broeck Farm, Inc, B-Ed Few (KY), $9,000.
|Also Ran: Princess Vivian, Ima Happy Cat, Gotham Desire, Left Alone (GB), Storming Lady, Coco Bee, Red Livy (IRE).
|Winning Time: :56 (fm)
|Margins: 1 1/4, 2HF, HF.
|Odds: 14.80, 3.60, 25.40.
|
