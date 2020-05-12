Preliminary additions to Kentucky Derby, Oaks series announced

What Races have been added to the Road to the Kentucky Derby?

Churchill Downs has released a preliminary list of races that could be added to the Road to the Kentucky Derby and Road to the Kentucky Oaks series, pending race placement by host tracks.

“We’re in the midst of an unprecedented year, and this year’s Kentucky Derby and Triple Crown will be one of the most memorable of our lifetimes,” said Mike Ziegler, Churchill Downs Inc.’s Executive Director of Racing. “There are a lot of moving parts and there are still a lot of unanswered questions, including who will be running and when.

“We’ve had great conversations with our partner racetracks and believe we’ve identified the best extension to a most unique Road to the Kentucky Derby. This will continue to evolve, including date placement, as host tracks firm up their plans.” Mike Ziegler

The $150,000 Matt Winn (G3) at Churchill Downs, a 1 1/16-mile event on May 23, will now award Derby qualifying points of 50-20-10-5. It was previously announced the race would distribute points of 10-4-2-1.

“Based on measured interest from horsemen and limited racing opportunities for 3-year-olds across the country, the Matt Winn at the home of the Kentucky Derby appears to be the lone race in May on the national calendar for horsemen to use as a prep to possible important stakes engagements in mid-to-late June,” Mike Ziegler said. “For that reason, we’re pleased to be able to fill the void and raise the significance of the Matt Winn.”

Churchill has announced that if the Preakness (G1) and/or Belmont S. (G1) are run before the Kentucky Derby, points to the top four finishers will be worth 150-60-30-15.

The following races have been added to the Road to the Kentucky Derby. Once the New York Racing Association finalizes their stakes schedules, eligible races could be added to the series:

• Haskell (G1) (100-40-20-10) and Pegasus (20-8-4-2) at Monmouth Park.

• Matt Winn (50-20-10-5); Indiana Derby (G3) (20-8-4-2); Blue Grass (G2) (100-40-20-10); and Ellis Park Derby (50-20-10-5).

• Santa Anita Derby (G1) (100-40-20-10); Los Alamitos Derby (G3) (20-8-4-2); and Del Mar’s Shared Belief (G3) (50-20-10-5).

All races are subject to change and events could be added or removed. Additionally, the point values for each race will be subject to readjustment based on their proximity to all Triple Crown races.

Adjustments also will be made to the European Road to the Kentucky Derby and Japan Road to the Kentucky Derby in the coming weeks.

Additionally, the following races have been added to the Road to the Kentucky Oaks series. Once the New York Racing Association finalizes their stakes schedules, eligible races could be added to the series:

• Delaware Oaks (G3) (50-20-10-5) and Monmouth Oaks (G3) (50-20-10-5).

• Dogwood (G3) (20-8-4-2); Indiana Oaks (G3) (20-8-4-2); Ashland (G1) (100-40-20-10); and Beaumont (G2) (20-8-4-2).

• Santa Anita Oaks (G2) (100-40-20-10).

A tentative list of Kentucky Derby prep race point values