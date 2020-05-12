Spot Plays May 13

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Fonner Park
|(1st) Williston Dude, 7-2
|(2nd) Gonewiththebreeze, 4-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(5th) Wildcat Merry, 8-1
|(8th) Big Yes, 8-1
|Will Rogers Downs
|(6th) Unprovoked, 4-1
|(10th) Flying Lindy, 3-1
For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Fonner Park
|(1st) Williston Dude, 7-2
|(2nd) Gonewiththebreeze, 4-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(5th) Wildcat Merry, 8-1
|(8th) Big Yes, 8-1
|Will Rogers Downs
|(6th) Unprovoked, 4-1
|(10th) Flying Lindy, 3-1
Copyright © 2020 | Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions
Leave a Reply