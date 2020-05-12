May 12, 2020

Spot Plays May 13

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Fonner Park (1st) Williston Dude, 7-2
(2nd) Gonewiththebreeze, 4-1
Tampa Bay Downs (5th) Wildcat Merry, 8-1
(8th) Big Yes, 8-1
Will Rogers Downs (6th) Unprovoked, 4-1
(10th) Flying Lindy, 3-1

