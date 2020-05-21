May 21, 2020

Spot Plays May 22

May 21, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (1st) Tina’s Song, 7-2
(2nd) Swiss Thunder, 4-1
Churchill Downs (2nd) Oro de Tejano, 3-1
(3rd) Spokane Eagle, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields (1st) Blues Rapper, 4-1
(5th) Respect My Candor, 6-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) She’s Just Quality, 5-1
(5th) Handsome Prince, 9-2
Lone Star Park (1st) Hardly Seen Slim, 4-1
(2nd) Shaharazad, 3-1
Santa Anita (3rd) Rosey Sky, 3-1
(4th) Suezaaana, 5-1
Tampa Bay Downs (1st) Wilshire Star, 9-2
(2nd) Burkey’s Babe, 9-2

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2020 | Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions