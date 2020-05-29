Spot Plays May 30

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Charles Town
|(2nd) V. I. P. Ticket, 4-1
|(5th) Night Train Wayne, 7-2
|Churchill Downs
|(2nd) Operatic, 5-1
|(9th) Dixieincandyland, 9-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(3rd) Fly the Sky, 7-2
|(7th) Morning Addiction, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(4th) American Goddess, 5-1
|(8th) Blood Moon, 9-2
|Laurel
|(1st) Perfect Heir, 8-1
|(9th) Golden Spun Lad, 5-1
|Santa Anita
|(4th) Poise to Strike, 3-1
|(9th) Reprobate, 6-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(2nd) Hide the Demon, 4-1
|(9th) Lady Love, 6-1
