May 30, 2020

Spot Plays May 30

May 29, 2020

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (2nd) V. I. P. Ticket, 4-1
(5th) Night Train Wayne, 7-2
Churchill Downs (2nd) Operatic, 5-1
(9th) Dixieincandyland, 9-2
Golden Gate Fields (3rd) Fly the Sky, 7-2
(7th) Morning Addiction, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (4th) American Goddess, 5-1
(8th) Blood Moon, 9-2
Laurel (1st) Perfect Heir, 8-1
(9th) Golden Spun Lad, 5-1
Santa Anita (4th) Poise to Strike, 3-1
(9th) Reprobate, 6-1
Tampa Bay Downs (2nd) Hide the Demon, 4-1
(9th) Lady Love, 6-1

