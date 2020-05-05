May 5, 2020

Spot Plays May 6

May 5, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Fonner Park (1st) Retrofit, 3-1
(6th) Family Code, 5-1
Tampa Bay Downs (5th) Sweetly Maid, 10-1
(6th) Circle Away, 5-1
Will Rogers Downs (4th) Recorder, 7-2
(7th) Ari Gia, 7-2

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2020 | Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions