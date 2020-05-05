Spot Plays May 6

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Fonner Park
|(1st) Retrofit, 3-1
|(6th) Family Code, 5-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(5th) Sweetly Maid, 10-1
|(6th) Circle Away, 5-1
|Will Rogers Downs
|(4th) Recorder, 7-2
|(7th) Ari Gia, 7-2
