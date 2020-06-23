Brisnet Delaware Speed by Circuit June 15-21

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Lucky Move
|6M
|1 1/16m (ft)
|DEL 6/17
|102
|Bumperdoo
|4G
|1m (ft)
|DEL 6/20
|93
|Bolt Brotherhood
|5G
|1m (ft)
|DEL 6/17
|92
|Flat Awesome Jenny
|5M
|1m (ft)
|DEL 6/20
|84
|Empty Nestr
|3G
|1m (ft)
|DEL 6/17
|78
|So Sublime
|5G
|1m (ft)
|DEL 6/17
|76
|There Goes My Girl
|5M
|1m 70y (ft)
|DEL 6/17
|76
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Soul P Say
|5G
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 6/20
|89
|Be Present
|3F
|6f (ft)
|DEL 6/20
|86
|Bourbon Street
|3G
|6f (ft)
|DEL 6/17
|86
|Warm
|4F
|6f (ft)
|DEL 6/17
|86
|High Rider
|6G
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 6/20
|84
|Atlantic Avenue
|5M
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 6/20
|77
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Artemus Bridge
|4C
|7 1/2f (fm)
|DEL 6/17
|87
|Summer Mischief
|6G
|1m 70y (fm)
|DEL 6/20
|80
|La Babia
|3F
|1m (fm)
|DEL 6/17
|77
|Traffic Trouble
|4G
|7 1/2f (fm)
|DEL 6/20
|70
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Our Hoisted Mast
|2C
|5f (ft)
|DEL 6/20
|75
|Proud Addy
|2F
|5f (ft)
|DEL 6/20
|70
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Dreams Untold
|3G
|6f (ft)
|DEL 6/17
|86
Leave a Reply