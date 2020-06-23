June 23, 2020

Brisnet Delaware Speed by Circuit June 15-21

Top Winning Speed Ratings (6/15-6/21) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Lucky Move 6M 1 1/16m (ft) DEL 6/17 102
Bumperdoo 4G 1m (ft) DEL 6/20 93
Bolt Brotherhood 5G 1m (ft) DEL 6/17 92
Flat Awesome Jenny 5M 1m (ft) DEL 6/20 84
Empty Nestr 3G 1m (ft) DEL 6/17 78
So Sublime 5G 1m (ft) DEL 6/17 76
There Goes My Girl 5M 1m 70y (ft) DEL 6/17 76
Top Winning Speed Ratings (6/15-6/21) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Soul P Say 5G 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 6/20 89
Be Present 3F 6f (ft) DEL 6/20 86
Bourbon Street 3G 6f (ft) DEL 6/17 86
Warm 4F 6f (ft) DEL 6/17 86
High Rider 6G 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 6/20 84
Atlantic Avenue 5M 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 6/20 77
Top Winning Speed Ratings (6/15-6/21) – 3&up Turf
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Artemus Bridge 4C 7 1/2f (fm) DEL 6/17 87
Summer Mischief 6G 1m 70y (fm) DEL 6/20 80
La Babia 3F 1m (fm) DEL 6/17 77
Traffic Trouble 4G 7 1/2f (fm) DEL 6/20 70
Top Winning Speed Ratings (6/15-6/21) – 2 year olds (Dirt)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Our Hoisted Mast 2C 5f (ft) DEL 6/20 75
Proud Addy 2F 5f (ft) DEL 6/20 70
Top Winning Speed Ratings (6/15-6/21) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf))
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Dreams Untold 3G 6f (ft) DEL 6/17 86

