June 30, 2020

Brisnet Delaware Speed by Circuit June 22-28

Top Winning Speed Ratings (6/22-6/28) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Always a Queen 3F 1m 70y (ft) DEL 6/27 87
Suiko 4F 1m (ft) DEL 6/27 87
Wild About Deb 7H 1m (ft) DEL 6/24 86
Athenasway 4F 1m (ft) DEL 6/22 85
McLean House 4G 1m (ft) DEL 6/22 82
Princess Palomar 7M 1m (ft) DEL 6/22 79
Glengar 5G 1m 70y (ft) DEL 6/22 76
Harmonic Thunder 3F 1m (ft) DEL 6/24 72
Top Winning Speed Ratings (6/22-6/28) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Aspect 4C 6f (ft) DEL 6/24 97
Seany P 4G 6f (ft) DEL 6/24 88
Kid Slipper 4G 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 6/22 87
High Roller 6G 6f (ft) DEL 6/27 85
Jeopardy James 3C 6f (ft) DEL 6/24 82
Fort Royal 4G 6f (ft) DEL 6/24 80
Mary Alice 4F 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 6/27 77
Pharaoh’s City 7G 6f (ft) DEL 6/24 77
Jazzy Juder 7M 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 6/24 74
Grand Skylark 4F 5f (ft) DEL 6/27 73
Mister Mister 4G 6f (ft) DEL 6/22 71
Baby Bam Bam 3F 6f (ft) DEL 6/27 69
Top Winning Speed Ratings (6/22-6/28) – 3&up Turf
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Sugar Fix 3F 1m (gd) DEL 6/24 83
Wine At the Beach 4G 7 1/2f (gd) DEL 6/24 81
Busster Von Trappe 4G 1m (fm) DEL 6/22 76
Broad Storm 3F 1m (fm) DEL 6/22 72
Top Winning Speed Ratings (6/22-6/28) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf))
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Paradise Pride 3G 1m (ft) DEL 6/27 93
Dancer’s Melody 3F 6f (ft) DEL 6/27 82
Award Wanted 3F 6f (ft) DEL 6/27 74

