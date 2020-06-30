Brisnet Delaware Speed by Circuit June 22-28

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Always a Queen
|3F
|1m 70y (ft)
|DEL 6/27
|87
|Suiko
|4F
|1m (ft)
|DEL 6/27
|87
|Wild About Deb
|7H
|1m (ft)
|DEL 6/24
|86
|Athenasway
|4F
|1m (ft)
|DEL 6/22
|85
|McLean House
|4G
|1m (ft)
|DEL 6/22
|82
|Princess Palomar
|7M
|1m (ft)
|DEL 6/22
|79
|Glengar
|5G
|1m 70y (ft)
|DEL 6/22
|76
|Harmonic Thunder
|3F
|1m (ft)
|DEL 6/24
|72
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Aspect
|4C
|6f (ft)
|DEL 6/24
|97
|Seany P
|4G
|6f (ft)
|DEL 6/24
|88
|Kid Slipper
|4G
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 6/22
|87
|High Roller
|6G
|6f (ft)
|DEL 6/27
|85
|Jeopardy James
|3C
|6f (ft)
|DEL 6/24
|82
|Fort Royal
|4G
|6f (ft)
|DEL 6/24
|80
|Mary Alice
|4F
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 6/27
|77
|Pharaoh’s City
|7G
|6f (ft)
|DEL 6/24
|77
|Jazzy Juder
|7M
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 6/24
|74
|Grand Skylark
|4F
|5f (ft)
|DEL 6/27
|73
|Mister Mister
|4G
|6f (ft)
|DEL 6/22
|71
|Baby Bam Bam
|3F
|6f (ft)
|DEL 6/27
|69
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Sugar Fix
|3F
|1m (gd)
|DEL 6/24
|83
|Wine At the Beach
|4G
|7 1/2f (gd)
|DEL 6/24
|81
|Busster Von Trappe
|4G
|1m (fm)
|DEL 6/22
|76
|Broad Storm
|3F
|1m (fm)
|DEL 6/22
|72
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Paradise Pride
|3G
|1m (ft)
|DEL 6/27
|93
|Dancer’s Melody
|3F
|6f (ft)
|DEL 6/27
|82
|Award Wanted
|3F
|6f (ft)
|DEL 6/27
|74
