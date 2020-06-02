Chalon, Royal Charlotte back for Harmony Lodge

A pair looking to make a serious impact in the female sprint ranks, Chalon and Royal Charlotte will open their 2020 campaigns in Friday’s $80,000 Harmony Lodge S. at Belmont Park. They highlight a field of 10 in the 6-furlong event.

A head second in the 2018 Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint (G1), Chalon recorded a pair of stakes wins last year before concluding the season with a fourth as the favorite in the Thoroughbred Club of America (G2) at Keeneland. Jose Ortiz picks up the mount, and Arnaud Delacour trains the 5-year-old daughter of Dialed In.

Royal Charlotte opened her racing career with four consecutive wins last year, including Victory Ride (G3) at Belmont Park. After capturing the Prioress (G2) at Saratoga in last summer, the gray Cairo Prince filly wrapped up 2019 with a fifth in the Raven Run (G2) at Keeneland. Javier Castellano has the call on the 4-year-old for Chad Brown.

Grade 3 scorer Mother Mother won the Kalookan Queen S. at Santa Anita earlier this year and ships east for Bob Baffert following a fifth in the May 17 Desert Stormer (G3). Joel Rosario will be up. Honey I’m Good, who was last seen posting a sharp allowance tally at Aqueduct in mid-March, will make her stakes debut for Steve Asmussen, and Junior Alvarado retains the assignment. Piedi Bianchi and Slimey, the 1-2 finishers in the March 14 Correction S. at Aqueduct, are also entered.