Gamine scorches in record-shattering Acorn

Before a virtually empty Belmont Park grandstand, there wasn’t much Gamine could do to dazzle viewers other than run off the television screen in a record-shattering performance Saturday in the $300,000 Acorn (G1).

The 7-10 favorite for owner Michael Lund Petersen and trainer Bob Baffert, Gamine made all and drew off willingly in the stretch to post an 18 3/4-length victory in the historic mile. The final time of 1:32.55 over a fast track demolished the stakes record of 1:33.58, set last year by Guarana, and wasn’t far off the track record of 1:32.24 set by Najran in 2003.

“I wish they were all that easy,” said jockey John Velazquez.

Gamine paid $3.40 and earned 50 qualifying points for the Sept. 4 Kentucky Oaks (G1), while points of 20-10-5 were dispersed to Pleasant Orb, Water White, and Lucrezia for running second, third, and fourth, respectively. The order of finish was rounded out by Perfect Alibi, Casual, and Glass Ceiling.

Gamine has now bankrolled $234,600 and is undefeated from three starts. A 6 1/4-length maiden winner at Santa Anita on Mar. 7 going 61/2 furlongs, she bravely fended off Speech to win a 1 1/16-mile allowance at Oaklawn Park by a neck on May 2 in advance of her stakes debut here.

“We’ll go home, give her a little time and see what’s next for her. I can imagine something at Saratoga,” said assistant trainer Jimmy Barnes.

Last sold as a $1.8 million Fasig-Tipton Midlantic juvenile purchase, Gamine is by Into Mischief and out of the stakes-placed Peggy Jane, by Kafwain. She was bred in Kentucky by Grace Thoroughbred Holdings.