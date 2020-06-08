June 9, 2020

Get to know the 2020 Belmont Stakes contenders

June 8, 2020 Brisnet Staff Belmont Stakes, Racing News, Triple Crown 0

Atop the Belmont Stakes trophy is Fenian, August Belmont's homebred winner of the 1869 classic (NYRA photo)

With the Triple Crown schedule scrambled by the COVID-19 pandemic, the June 20 Belmont S. (G1) is now the first jewel. The change in timing, preceding the Sept. 5 Kentucky Derby (G1) and Oct. 3 Preakness (G1), has also led to a reduced Belmont distance of 1 1/8 miles.

Leading Kentucky Derby contender Tiz the Law tops the list of probables for the Belmont, which has been added to the series of scoring races on the Road to the Kentucky Derby. Given its stature as a classic race, the Belmont is worth 150 points to the winner, 60 points to second, 30 to third, and 15 to fourth.

The scenario of a one-turn affair, rather than the 1 1/2-mile “Test of the Champion,” is influencing the potential cast. A couple of speedy types are in the mix, including Tap It to Win who is not Triple Crown-nominated.

As of June 8, here are the 3-year-olds under consideration for the Belmont:

Basin topped an all Steve Asmussen trifecta in the Hopeful (NYRA/Coglianese Photography)

BASIN

Last year’s Hopeful (G1) winner took a step forward when second to Charlatan in the first Arkansas Derby (G1) division.

Owner: Jackpot Farm; Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Pedigree: Liam’s Map–Appenzell, by Johannesburg

Basin news

 

 

DR POST

Dr Post overcame a tough trip to win the Unbridled (Ryan Thompson/Coglianese Photos)

Up-and-comer has won two straight at Gulfstream including the Unbridled S.

Owner: St Elias Stable; Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Pedigree: Quality Road–Mary Delaney, by Hennessy

Dr Post news

 

 

FARMINGTON ROAD

Farmington Road at Oaklawn (Coady Photography)

Oaklawn S. runner-up exits a fourth in Nadal’s division of the Arkansas Derby

Owners: Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners, Chrysalis Stables, Robert V. LaPenta; Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Pedigree: Quality Road–Silver La Belle, by Langfuhr

Farmington Road news

 

 

GOUVERNEUR MORRIS

Gouvernor Morris at Saratoga
Gouverneur Morris at Saratoga (NYRA/Coglianese Photos)

Breeders’ Futurity (G1) runner-up comes off a third in Charlatan’s Arkansas Derby

Owners: Team Valor International & WinStar Farm; Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Pedigree: Constitution–Addison Run, by Unbridled’s Song

Gouverneur Morris news

 

MAX PLAYER

Max Player wins the Withers (NYRA/Coglianese/Chelsea Durand)

Withers (G3) hero is gearing up for his first start since that Feb. 1 conquest

Owner: George E. Hall; Trainer: Linda Rice

Pedigree: Honor Code–Fools in Love, by Not for Love

Max Player news

 

 

MODERNIST

Modernist wins the second Risen Star division (Hodges Photography/Lou Hodges Jr.)

Victor of second Risen Star (G2) division was last seen third in the Louisiana Derby (G2)

Owners: Pam & Martin Wygod; Trainer: Bill Mott

Pedigree: Uncle Mo–Symbolic Gesture, by Bernardini

Modernist news

 

 

NY TRAFFIC

Wells Bayou beats Ny Traffic in the 107th Louisiana Derby at Fair Grounds (Hodges Photography /Amanda Hodges Weir)

Louisiana Derby runner-up came back to finish second in the Matt Winn (G3)

Owners: John Fanelli, Cash is King, LC Racing, Paul Braverman; Trainer: Saffie Joseph

Pedigree: Cross Traffic–Mamie Reilly, by Graeme Hall

Ny Traffic news

 

PNEUMATIC

Pneumatic won his first two at Oalawn (Coady Photography)

Late developer was third in his Matt Winn stakes debut

Owner: Winchell Thoroughbreds; Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Pedigree: Uncle Mo–Teardrop, by Tapit

Pneumatic news

 

 

SHIVAREE

Shivaree wins the Limehouse (Lauren King/Coglianese Photos)

Multiple sprint stakes winner held second at 80-1 in the Florida Derby (G1)

Owner: Jacks or Better Farm; Trainer: Ralph Nicks

Pedigree: Awesome of Course–Garter Belt, by Anasheed

Shivaree news

 

SOLE VOLANTE

Sole Volante posted a 2 1/2-length win in the Sam F. Davis (c) Tampa Bay Downs/S V Photography

Sam F. Davis (G3) winner rallied for second in the Tampa Bay Derby (G2)

Owner: Reeves Thoroughbred Racing & Andie Biancone; Trainer: Patrick Biancone

Pedigree: Karakontie–Light Blow, by Kingmambo

Sole Volante news

 

TAP IT TO WIN

Tap It to Win broke his maiden at Saratoga (NYRA/Coglianese Photos)

Recent Belmont allowance conqueror will be supplemented

Owner: Live Oak Plantation; Trainer: Mark Casse

Pedigree: Tapit–Onepointhreekarats, by Medaglia d’Oro

Tap It to Win news

 

TIZ THE LAW

Tiz the Law proved much the best in the Florida Derby (c) Derbe Glass/Coglianese Photos

Kentucky Derby points leader dominated the Florida Derby

Owner: Sackatoga Stable; Trainer: Barclay Tagg

Pedigree: Constitution–Tizfiz, by Tiznow

Tiz the Law news

 

 

