Get to know the 2020 Belmont Stakes contenders

With the Triple Crown schedule scrambled by the COVID-19 pandemic, the June 20 Belmont S. (G1) is now the first jewel. The change in timing, preceding the Sept. 5 Kentucky Derby (G1) and Oct. 3 Preakness (G1), has also led to a reduced Belmont distance of 1 1/8 miles.
Leading Kentucky Derby contender Tiz the Law tops the list of probables for the Belmont, which has been added to the series of scoring races on the Road to the Kentucky Derby. Given its stature as a classic race, the Belmont is worth 150 points to the winner, 60 points to second, 30 to third, and 15 to fourth.
The scenario of a one-turn affair, rather than the 1 1/2-mile “Test of the Champion,” is influencing the potential cast. A couple of speedy types are in the mix, including Tap It to Win who is not Triple Crown-nominated.
As of June 8, here are the 3-year-olds under consideration for the Belmont:
BASIN
Last year’s Hopeful (G1) winner took a step forward when second to Charlatan in the first Arkansas Derby (G1) division.
Owner: Jackpot Farm; Trainer: Steve Asmussen
Pedigree: Liam’s Map–Appenzell, by Johannesburg
DR POST
Up-and-comer has won two straight at Gulfstream including the Unbridled S.
Owner: St Elias Stable; Trainer: Todd Pletcher
Pedigree: Quality Road–Mary Delaney, by Hennessy
FARMINGTON ROAD
Oaklawn S. runner-up exits a fourth in Nadal’s division of the Arkansas Derby
Owners: Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners, Chrysalis Stables, Robert V. LaPenta; Trainer: Todd Pletcher
Pedigree: Quality Road–Silver La Belle, by Langfuhr
GOUVERNEUR MORRIS
Breeders’ Futurity (G1) runner-up comes off a third in Charlatan’s Arkansas Derby
Owners: Team Valor International & WinStar Farm; Trainer: Todd Pletcher
Pedigree: Constitution–Addison Run, by Unbridled’s Song
MAX PLAYER
Withers (G3) hero is gearing up for his first start since that Feb. 1 conquest
Owner: George E. Hall; Trainer: Linda Rice
Pedigree: Honor Code–Fools in Love, by Not for Love
MODERNIST
Victor of second Risen Star (G2) division was last seen third in the Louisiana Derby (G2)
Owners: Pam & Martin Wygod; Trainer: Bill Mott
Pedigree: Uncle Mo–Symbolic Gesture, by Bernardini
NY TRAFFIC
Louisiana Derby runner-up came back to finish second in the Matt Winn (G3)
Owners: John Fanelli, Cash is King, LC Racing, Paul Braverman; Trainer: Saffie Joseph
Pedigree: Cross Traffic–Mamie Reilly, by Graeme Hall
PNEUMATIC
Late developer was third in his Matt Winn stakes debut
Owner: Winchell Thoroughbreds; Trainer: Steve Asmussen
Pedigree: Uncle Mo–Teardrop, by Tapit
SHIVAREE
Multiple sprint stakes winner held second at 80-1 in the Florida Derby (G1)
Owner: Jacks or Better Farm; Trainer: Ralph Nicks
Pedigree: Awesome of Course–Garter Belt, by Anasheed
SOLE VOLANTE
Sam F. Davis (G3) winner rallied for second in the Tampa Bay Derby (G2)
Owner: Reeves Thoroughbred Racing & Andie Biancone; Trainer: Patrick Biancone
Pedigree: Karakontie–Light Blow, by Kingmambo
TAP IT TO WIN
Recent Belmont allowance conqueror will be supplemented
Owner: Live Oak Plantation; Trainer: Mark Casse
Pedigree: Tapit–Onepointhreekarats, by Medaglia d’Oro
TIZ THE LAW
Kentucky Derby points leader dominated the Florida Derby
Owner: Sackatoga Stable; Trainer: Barclay Tagg
Pedigree: Constitution–Tizfiz, by Tiznow
