Get to know the 2020 Belmont Stakes contenders

With the Triple Crown schedule scrambled by the COVID-19 pandemic, the June 20 Belmont S. (G1) is now the first jewel. The change in timing, preceding the Sept. 5 Kentucky Derby (G1) and Oct. 3 Preakness (G1), has also led to a reduced Belmont distance of 1 1/8 miles.

Leading Kentucky Derby contender Tiz the Law tops the list of probables for the Belmont, which has been added to the series of scoring races on the Road to the Kentucky Derby. Given its stature as a classic race, the Belmont is worth 150 points to the winner, 60 points to second, 30 to third, and 15 to fourth.

The scenario of a one-turn affair, rather than the 1 1/2-mile “Test of the Champion,” is influencing the potential cast. A couple of speedy types are in the mix, including Tap It to Win who is not Triple Crown-nominated.

As of June 8, here are the 3-year-olds under consideration for the Belmont:

BASIN

Last year’s Hopeful (G1) winner took a step forward when second to Charlatan in the first Arkansas Derby (G1) division.

Owner: Jackpot Farm; Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Pedigree: Liam’s Map–Appenzell, by Johannesburg

DR POST

Up-and-comer has won two straight at Gulfstream including the Unbridled S.

Owner: St Elias Stable; Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Pedigree: Quality Road–Mary Delaney, by Hennessy

FARMINGTON ROAD

Oaklawn S. runner-up exits a fourth in Nadal’s division of the Arkansas Derby

Owners: Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners, Chrysalis Stables, Robert V. LaPenta; Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Pedigree: Quality Road–Silver La Belle, by Langfuhr

GOUVERNEUR MORRIS

Breeders’ Futurity (G1) runner-up comes off a third in Charlatan’s Arkansas Derby

Owners: Team Valor International & WinStar Farm; Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Pedigree: Constitution–Addison Run, by Unbridled’s Song

MAX PLAYER

Withers (G3) hero is gearing up for his first start since that Feb. 1 conquest

Owner: George E. Hall; Trainer: Linda Rice

Pedigree: Honor Code–Fools in Love, by Not for Love

MODERNIST

Victor of second Risen Star (G2) division was last seen third in the Louisiana Derby (G2)

Owners: Pam & Martin Wygod; Trainer: Bill Mott

Pedigree: Uncle Mo–Symbolic Gesture, by Bernardini

NY TRAFFIC

Louisiana Derby runner-up came back to finish second in the Matt Winn (G3)

Owners: John Fanelli, Cash is King, LC Racing, Paul Braverman; Trainer: Saffie Joseph

Pedigree: Cross Traffic–Mamie Reilly, by Graeme Hall

PNEUMATIC

Late developer was third in his Matt Winn stakes debut

Owner: Winchell Thoroughbreds; Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Pedigree: Uncle Mo–Teardrop, by Tapit

SHIVAREE

Multiple sprint stakes winner held second at 80-1 in the Florida Derby (G1)

Owner: Jacks or Better Farm; Trainer: Ralph Nicks

Pedigree: Awesome of Course–Garter Belt, by Anasheed

SOLE VOLANTE

Sam F. Davis (G3) winner rallied for second in the Tampa Bay Derby (G2)

Owner: Reeves Thoroughbred Racing & Andie Biancone; Trainer: Patrick Biancone

Pedigree: Karakontie–Light Blow, by Kingmambo

TAP IT TO WIN

Recent Belmont allowance conqueror will be supplemented

Owner: Live Oak Plantation; Trainer: Mark Casse

Pedigree: Tapit–Onepointhreekarats, by Medaglia d’Oro

TIZ THE LAW

Kentucky Derby points leader dominated the Florida Derby

Owner: Sackatoga Stable; Trainer: Barclay Tagg

Pedigree: Constitution–Tizfiz, by Tiznow

