Maxfield out of Kentucky Derby picture with condylar fracture

Maxfield, who had re-entered the Kentucky Derby (G1) picture following a victory in last month’s Matt Winn (G3) at Churchill Downs, will now miss the rescheduled Sept. 5 classic after suffering an injury following a workout at Keeneland on Wednesday.

After completing a half-mile breeze, Maxfield was x-rayed and was found to have a non-displaced condylar fracture in his right front cannon bone.

“This is a very disappointing event, obviously, but we are certainly grateful that Maxfield’s injury wasn’t worse and we look forward to seeing him return to the races next year,” said Godolphin president Jimmy Bell.

A son of 2007 Kentucky Derby winner Street Sense, Maxfield is undefeated from three starts. After posting a winning debut at Churchill last September, he romped by 5 1/2 lengths in the Breeders’ Futurity (G1) at Keeneland.

Sidelined prior to a scheduled run in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (G1), Maxfield later had surgery to remove an ankle chip. He returned to action in the May 23 Matt Winn over 1 1/16 miles, winning by one length. Maxfield had so far earned 60 Road to the Kentucky Derby qualifying points.

It had been announced earlier this week by trainer Brendan Walsh that Maxfield would skip the June 20 Belmont S. (G1) and point instead to the July 11 Blue Grass (G2) at Keeneland.