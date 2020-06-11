North American Allowance Results June 11

IT’S OFFICIAL , g, 3, Flat Out–Officially, by Officer. O-Mast Thoroughbreds LLC, B-R Gorham (OH), T-Robert M. Gorham, J-T. D. Houghton, $13,800.

Henry the Cat, g, 3, Mr Speaker–Barn Cat, by Bluegrass Cat. O-Maccabee Farm LLC, B-Maccabee Farm (OH), $4,600.

6—