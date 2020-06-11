North American Allowance Results June 11

|CD, 8TH, AOC, $78,571, 3YO, F, 1 1/16M, 6-11.
|5—
|VELVET CRUSH, f, 3, Tapit–White Clover, by Exchange Rate. ($450,000 ’18 FTSAUG). O-Famousstyle Stables, LLC, B-Calumet Farm (KY), T-Rodolphe Brisset, J-Florent Geroux, $46,212.
|2—
|Impeccable Style, f, 3, Uncle Mo–Deb’s Candy Girl, by Candy Ride (ARG). ($155,000 ’17 KEENOV). O-Gainesway Stable (Antony Beck), Catalyst Stable, McInnis, Paul, Patty Slevin, LLC and Magdalena Racing (Sherri McPeek), B-Ten Broeck Farm Inc (KY), $16,200.
|1—
|Aurelia Garland, f, 3, Constitution–Azalea Belle, by Dixie Union. ($185,000 ’18 FTSAUG). O-Bolton, George, Hoyeau, Arthur and Mathiesen, Mark, B-Todd Frederick, Chad Frederick & Phoenix Farm and Racing (KY), $8,100.
|Winning Time: 1:43 4/5 (ft)
|CD, 6TH, ALW, $78,145, 3YO, 1 1/16MT, 6-11.
|6—
|VINTAGE PRINT, c, 3, Curlin–Molly Morgan, by Ghostzapper. ($1,800,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-OXO Equine LLC, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Tyler Gaffalione, $46,212.
|7—
|Fancy Liquor, c, 3, Lookin At Lucky–Brandys Secret, by Secret Romeo. O-Skychai Racing LLC and Sand Dollar Stable LLC, B-Hot Pink Stable & Skychai Racing LLC (KY), $16,200.
|5—
|Elusive Ruler, g, 3, Empire Maker–Elusive Bird, by Elusive Quality. O-Marylou Whitney Stables (Hendrickson), B-Marylou Whitney Stables LLC (KY), $8,100.
|Winning Time: 1:42 4/5 (fm)
|WO, 7TH, ALW, $76,042, 3YO/UP, 7 1/2FT, 6-11.
|7—
|SILENT POET, g, 5, Silent Name (JPN)–Cara Bella, by Ghostzapper. O-Stronach Stables, B-Adena Springs (ON), T-Nicholas Gonzalez, J-Gary Boulanger, $50,335.
|3—
|Olympic Runner, g, 4, Gio Ponti–Nadadora, by Carson City. ($27,000 ’16 KEENOV; $180,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Gary Barber, B-Eutrophia Farm LTD (KY), $11,185.
|6—
|Avie’s Flatter, c, 4, Flatter–Avie’s Empire, by Empire Maker. O-Ivan Dalos, B-Tall Oaks Farm (ON), $7,382.
|Winning Time: 1:29 4/5 (fm)
|BEL, 5TH, ALW, $66,000, 3YO, F, 1 1/16M, 6-11.
|3—
|ALANDRA, f, 3, Blame–Altesse, by A.P. Indy. O-Alexander, Helen C and Groves, Helen K, B-Alexander-Groves Thoroughbreds (KY), T-Claude R. McGaughey III, J-Joel Rosario, $36,300.
|1—
|Saratoga Affair, f, 3, Paynter–Mallory Street, by Street Sense. ($50,000 ’18 KEESEP; $450,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Pick Five Racing, LLC, B-Falcon Wood Partners (KY), $13,200.
|7—
|Tonal Vision, f, 3, Tonalist–April Closing, by Defrere. ($95,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Gary Barber, B-A L Luedtke & Jo Ann Luedtke (KY), $7,920.
|Winning Time: 1:44 (my)
|BEL, 8TH, ALW, $66,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/4MT, 6-11.
|4—
|VALUE ENGINEERING, c, 4, Lemon Drop Kid–Frozen Treat, by Dynaformer. ($250,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Klaravich Stables, Inc, B-DJ Stable, LLC (KY), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Javier Castellano, $36,300.
|10—
|Tide of the Sea, c, 4, English Channel–Routine, by Empire Maker. ($80,000 2019 KEENOV). O-Three Diamonds Farm, B-Juddmonte Farms Inc (KY), $13,200.
|2—
|No Word, c, 3, Silent Name (JPN)–Listen A. P., by A.P. Indy. O-Wertheimer and Frere, B-Wertheimer et Frere (KY), $7,920.
|Winning Time: 2:02 2/5 (fm)
|BEL, 7TH, ALW, $56,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 6-11.
|5—
|OUR LAST BUCK, g, 6, Courageous Cat–Buck Mountain, by Prosper Fager. O-J and N Stables, B-Gerardus S Jameson (NY), T-Michelle Nevin, J-Manuel Franco, $30,800.
|4—
|Chestertown, c, 3, Tapit–Artemis Agrotera, by Roman Ruler. ($2,000,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-West Point Thoroughbreds, Broman, Sr, Chester, Broman, Mary, Woodford Racing, LLC, Siena Farm LLC, and Masiello, Robert, B-Chester Broman & Mary R Broman (NY), $11,200.
|3—
|Danny California, g, 5, Afleet Alex–Cinco de Mayo Mio, by El Corredor. O-Noda Brothers, LLC, B-West Point Thoroughbreds & 3C Thoroughbreds (NY), $6,720.
|Winning Time: 1:42 3/5 (my)
|WO, 6TH, OCL, $38,924, 3YO/UP, 6F, 6-11.
|6—
|FORESTER’S TURN, g, 3, Old Forester–Eff Bee Eye, by Philanthropist. O-Rolph A Davis, B-Dr Rolph A Davis (ON), T-Robert P. Tiller, J-Kazushi Kimura, $22,818.
|4—
|Souper Hot, c, 4, Souper Speedy–Nursery Song, by Beau Genius. (C$15,000 ’17 ONTAUG). O-D’Amato, Carlo and Van Camp, Stacey, B-Hedgestone Management (ON), $7,606.
|8—
|Ari Gold Speedwagn, g, 4, Souper Speedy–Gladiator Queen, by Great Gladiator. (C$65,000 ’17 ONTAUG). O-Entourage Stable, B-John Carey (ON), $4,183.
|Winning Time: 1:10 (ft)
|GG, 7TH, AOC, $38,038, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 6-11.
|4—
|NO NAME FRED, c, 4, Ultimate Eagle–Wilma S, by July Child. O-Johnny Taboada, B-Mike Stiehr & Megan Stiehr (CA), T-Jonathan Wong, J-Ricardo Gonzalez, $24,180.
|1—
|Big Buzz, g, 5, Mr. Big–Not Unusual, by Unusual Heat. O-George Krikorian, B-George Krikorian (KY), $6,200.
|6—
|Full of Luck (CHI), g, 7, Lookin At Lucky–Fusaichi, by Fusaichi Pegasus. O-Drager, Craig W and Miyadi, Steven, B-Haras Paso Nevado (CHI), $3,720.
|Winning Time: 1:43 3/5 (ft)
|CBY, 3RD, ALW, $30,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 6-11.
|8—
|DIVA DE KELA, f, 4, Kela–Gentle Princess, by Tejano. O-Diva People, B-Dorothy Erban (MN), T-Michael E. Biehler, J-Alonso Quinonez, $17,220.
|3—
|Rental Pool, f, 3, Dialed In–Black Train, by Silver Train. ($40,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Novogratz Racing Stables Inc, B-Keith Andrew Westrup (MN), $5,740.
|6—
|Grey Wave, f, 3, Graydar–Gentle Wave, by Mt. Livermore. O-Rake Farms LLC, B-Rake Farms LLC (MN), $3,444.
|Winning Time: 1:05 3/5 (ft)
|CBY, 6TH, ALW, $30,500, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 6-10.
|6—
|RAY’S ANGEL, g, 5, Kela–Angel in Lace, by Fusaichi Pegasus. O-North Star Stables (Cameron Mahlum), B-North Star Stables (MN), T-Michael E. Biehler, J-Francisco Arrieta, $15,780.
|5—
|El Tizar, g, 4, Uncle Mo–One More Strike, by Smart Strike. O-Suzanne Stables, B-Suzanne Stables, LLC (MN), $5,260.
|11—
|Gopher Gold, g, 4, Horse Greeley–Lion Cub, by Lion Heart. ($32,000 ’17 MINAUG). O-Butzow, Barry and Joni, B-Richard Bremer & Cheryl Sprick (MN), $3,156.
|Winning Time: 1:04 (ft)
|TDN, 7TH, ALW, $26,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 6-11.
|6—
|WOODLAND WALK, g, 9, Orientate–Arboreta, by Empire Maker. ($12,000 2014 FTKJU2). O-Dawghouse Stable, B-Juddmonte Farms Inc (KY), T-Valerie K. Shanyfelt, J-Hector Berrios, $13,800.
|5—
|Altissimo, g, 7, Noble Causeway–Great Goin Rose, by Albert the Great. O-Lavrich, Nancy and Zielinski, Ronald, B-Nancy J Lavrich & Niknar Farm, LLC (OH), $6,600.
|1—
|Mo Dont No, g, 7, Uncle Mo–Lilah, by Defrere. ($50,000 ’14 KEESEP). O-Ron Paolucci Racing, LLC, B-Beechwood Racing Stable (OH), $3,300.
|Winning Time: 1:11 2/5 (ft)
|BTP, 4TH, ALW, $24,500, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 6-11.
|3—
|DARE DAY, g, 4, Can the Man–Atlantic Zip, by Stormy Atlantic. ($15,000 ’17 FTKOCT; $25,000 2018 OBSJUN). O-Ron Paolucci Racing, LLC, B-Daniel J Yates & Patricia J Yates (OH), T-Jeffrey A. Radosevich, J-Luis Raul Rivera, $14,700.
|4—
|Rosco P. Coltrane, g, 5, Flagship–Unbridled Glory, by Unbridled. O-Smith Red Gate Farm, LLC and Kuntz, Mark D, B-Byerpatch Farm (OH), $4,900.
|1A—
|Tiger Trail, g, 3, City Weekend–Shesmorethanatiger, by Tiger Ridge. O-Marion F Gorham, B-R Gorham (OH), $2,450.
|Winning Time: 1:04 4/5 (ft)
|BTP, 6TH, ALW, $23,000, 3YO/UP, 5F, 6-11.
|3—
|IT’S OFFICIAL, g, 3, Flat Out–Officially, by Officer. O-Mast Thoroughbreds LLC, B-R Gorham (OH), T-Robert M. Gorham, J-T. D. Houghton, $13,800.
|4—
|Henry the Cat, g, 3, Mr Speaker–Barn Cat, by Bluegrass Cat. O-Maccabee Farm LLC, B-Maccabee Farm (OH), $4,600.
|6—
|Ransom the Bull, g, 4, Regal Ransom–Bulls Best, by Bull Shoals. O-M Y Stables, Inc, B-South River Ranch Inc (OH), $2,300.
|Winning Time: :58 4/5 (ft)
|LAD, 5TH, ALW, $19,780, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 6-10.
|3—
|GREEN MONSTER, f, 3, Bayern–Contrition, by Pulpit. ($20,000 ’18 FTKFEB; $80,000 ’18 OBSOCT). O-Wayne T Davis, B-University of Kentucky (KY), T-Shane Wilson, J-Filemon T. Rodriguez, $11,400.
|1—
|My Sister Annette, f, 4, Gold Tribute–Esther Carl, by Sefapiano. O-Alamae Schultz, B-Alamae Schultz (LA), $4,400.
|4—
|Nancy’s Rescue, f, 3, Hampton Court (AUS)–Determined Daria, by Tale of the Cat. O-Nancy A Wilde, B-Caroline Dodwell (KY), $2,090.
|Winning Time: 1:14 1/5 (ft)
Leave a Reply