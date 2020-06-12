North American Allowance Results June 12

|CD, 3RD, AOC, $83,234, 3YO/UP, 5FT, 6-12.
|5—
|FAST BOAT, g, 5, City Zip–Yellow Boat, by Lemon Drop Kid. O-Brad Grady, B-R S Evans (KY), T-Joe Sharp, J-Adam Beschizza, $48,504.
|1—
|Bulletin, c, 4, City Zip–Sue’s Good News, by Woodman. ($250,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-WinStar Farm LLC, China Horse Club and SF Racing LLC, B-CresRan LLC (KY), $17,000.
|2—
|Tell Your Daddy, g, 4, Scat Daddy–Harbingerofthings, by Rockport Harbor. ($250,000 ’17 FTKTRF). O-Lothenbach Stables, Inc (Bob Lothenbach), B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (KY), $8,500.
|Winning Time: :55 4/5 (fm)
|CD, 8TH, AOC, $70,846, 3YO, 1 1/8M, 6-12.
|10—
|MAN IN THE CAN, c, 3, Can the Man–Smeauxkininthelane, by Smoke Glacken. O-JRita Young Thoroughbreds LLC, B-JRita Young Thoroughbreds, LLC (AR), T-Ron Moquett, J-Tyler Gaffalione, $33,432.
|12—
|Dean Martini, g, 3, Cairo Prince–Soundwave, by Friends Lake. ($72,000 ’17 KEENOV; $220,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Raise the BAR Racing, LLC, B-Brereton C Jones & Bret Jones (KY), $16,200.
|5—
|Earner, c, 3, Carpe Diem–Devious d’Oro, by Medaglia d’Oro. ($425,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Lieblong, Alex and JoAnn, B-White Fox Farm (KY), $8,100.
|Winning Time: 1:49 3/5 (ft)
|CD, 6TH, AOC, $69,630, 3YO/UP, 1MT, 6-12.
|7—
|SET PIECE (GB), g, 4, Dansili (GB–Portodora, by Kingmambo, O-Juddmonte Farms Inc., B-Juddmonte Farms (East) Ltd (GB), T-Brad Cox, J-Florent Geroux, $34,104.
|3—
|Ballagh Rocks, h, 7, Stormy Atlantic–Bells Are Ringing, by Sadler’s Wells. ($70,000 ’14 KEESEP). O-Donegal Racing and Madaket Stables LLC, B-Turner Breeders, LLC (KY), $16,600.
|4—
|Mick’s Star, c, 4, Point of Entry–Hug It Out, by Medaglia d’Oro. ($90,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Hoffman Family Racing, LLC, B-Stanley Inman (KY), $8,300.
|Winning Time: 1:35 2/5 (fm)
|BEL, 8TH, AOC, $68,000, 3YO/UP, 6FT, 6-12.
|2—
|CHEWING GUM, h, 5, Candy Ride (ARG)–Shared Heart, by Forestry. O-Wachtel Stable, Pantofel Stable and Zaro, Jerold L, B-Wertheimer et Frere (KY), T-William I. Mott, J-Joel Rosario, $37,400.
|1—
|Sayyaaf, c, 4, Sepoy (AUS)–Tahfeez, by Aljabr. O-Shadwell Stable, B-Shadwell Farm, LLC (KY), $13,600.
|6—
|Backtohisroots, c, 4, Mark Valeski–Great Family, by Harlan’s Holiday. O-Gatsas Stables, B-Brereton C Jones (KY), $8,160.
|Winning Time: 1:07 3/5 (fm)
|BEL, 6TH, AOC, $68,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/8MT, 6-12.
|8—
|WEGETSDAMUNNYS, m, 5, D’ Funnybone–Mystic Miracle, by Unbridled’s Song. ($12,000 ’16 FTKOCT; $130,000 2018 KEENOV). O-Krase, Scott D and Stokes, Peter G, B-Wellspring Stables (NY), T-Christophe Clement, J-Junior Alvarado, $37,400.
|3—
|Vortex Road, m, 6, Quality Road–Notmyfault, by Belong to Me. O-Flying P Stable, B-John F Dorrian (NY), $13,600.
|10—
|Noor Sahara (IRE), f, 4, Lope De Vega (IRE)–By Invitation, by Van Nistelrooy. (140,000EUR ’17 ARQAUG). O-Madaket Stables LLC, Siena Farm LLC, Dubb, Michael and Bethlehem Stables LLC, B-Southacre Bloodstock (IRE), $8,160.
|Winning Time: 1:47 2/5 (fm)
|LRL, 8TH, AOC, $64,845, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16MT, 6-12.
|8—
|NO MO LADY, f, 4, Uncle Mo–Thunderous Lady, by Thunder Gulch. O-Johnson, R Larry and R D M Racing Stable, B-Richard Larry Johnson (MD), T-Michael J. Trombetta, J-Julian Pimentel, $33,345.
|9—
|Tass, f, 4, Temple City–Masasi, by More Than Ready. ($100,000 ’17 FTSAUG). O-Matthew Schera, B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (KY), $9,450.
|3—
|Kailee (IRE), m, 6, Bated Breath (GB)–Interaction (GB), by Oasis Dream (GB). (30,000gns ’15 TATOCT). O-Shamrock Farm, B-Corduff Stud & T J Rooney (IRE), $4,950.
|Winning Time: 1:42 1/5 (fm)
|SA, 1ST, AOC, $51,000, 3YO, F, 1MT, 6-12.
|3—
|SHINES HER LIGHT (IRE), f, 3, No Never Never–Sarawati (IRE), by Haafhd (GB). O-Yuesheng Zhang, B-Pigeon Park Stud, T-John Sadler, J-Victor Espinoza, $30,600
|6—
|Over Attracted, f, 3, Atreides–Appearance, by Harlington. ($35,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Batchelor Family Trust, B-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc (KY), $10,200.
|1—
|Harvest Moon, f, 3, Uncle Mo–Qaraaba (GB), by Shamardal. O-Bamford, Alice and Tabor, Michael B, B-Alice Bamford (KY), $6,120.
|Winning Time: 1:35 2/5 (fm)
|GP, 8TH, AOC, $41,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/16MT, 6-12.
|3—
|GRAND JOURNEY, g, 5, Giant’s Causeway–Grand Portege, by Grand Slam. O-Whisper Hill Farm, LLC, B-Whisper Hill Farm LLC (KY), T-Ralph E. Nicks, J-Emisael Jaramillo, $24,600.
|1—
|Big Agenda, g, 5, Data Link–Real American, by Quiet American. O-Lilli Kurtinecz, B-Mr & Mrs Bertram R Firestone (KY), $8,610.
|10—
|Bird’s Eye View, g, 6, Mizzen Mast–Lavish Outlook, by Smarty Jones. ($52,000 ’15 KEESEP; $50,000 2016 OBSMAR). O-Ballybrit Stable, LLC, B-Cloyce C Clark & Jay Goodwin (KY), $4,510.
|Winning Time: 1:41 (fm)
|CT, 8TH, ALW, $29,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 6-11.
|8—
|BACKCAT, f, 4, Backtalk–Catwit, by Discreet Cat. ($3,700 2019 FTMWIN). O-Neal M Allread, B-Goldmark Farm (FL), T-Timothy Shanley, J-Jose Montano, $17,400.
|4—
|Win Then Grin, f, 3, Gemologist–Barbariansmile, by Giant’s Causeway. ($1,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Super C Racing Inc, B-Spotted Pony Stables LLC (KY), $5,800.
|2—
|Brushing, m, 5, Hunters Bay–Phyxius, by Broad Brush. ($60,000 ’16 FTMOCT). O-Dunham Thoroughbreds, B-Dr & Mrs Thomas Bowman & Adena Springs (MD), $2,900.
|Winning Time: 1:48 2/5 (ft)
|BTP, 3RD, ALW, $24,100, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 6-12.
|6—
|HEAVEN SENT ANGEL, f, 3, Mobil–Camp Fairfax R N, by Forest Camp. O-R Gary Patrick, B-Carol Duncan & Daryl Duncan (OH), T-R. Gary Patrick, J-Rafael Mojica, Jr., $14,460.
|5—
|Heidi’s Back, f, 4, Mr. Sinatra–Coax Me Heidi, by Coax Me Chad. O-Rusty M Richards, B-Rusty M Richards & Heidi D Richards (OH), $4,820.
|1—
|My Little Lily, f, 4, Cowtown Cat–Milwaukee Queen, by Milwaukee Brew. O-Gerald Silver, B-Dr George Mapleton Thoroughbreds (OH), $2,410.
|Winning Time: 1:06 3/5 (ft)
|BTP, 4TH, ALW, $23,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 6-12.
|3—
|ROCKY PARADE, m, 6, Parading–Rockaway Gal, by With Approval. O-Janet Reeder, B-Janet L Reeder (OH), T-Robert C. Cline, J-Sonny Leon, $13,800.
|4—
|Power Banker, f, 4, Power Broker–Boffo, by Banker’s Gold. O-William D Pickerrell, B-Dr Robert Maro (OH), $4,600.
|2—
|Flat Out Beauty, f, 4, Flat Out–High Draw, by Quiet American. O-Ron Bates Racing Stables LLC, B-Ron Bates Racing Stables LLC (OH), $2,300.
|Winning Time: 1:13 3/5 (ft)
